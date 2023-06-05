Stone coffin opened at Yoshinogari site in southwestern Japan
邪馬台国時代の有力者の墓か 吉野ヶ里遺跡の「石棺墓」ふたを開き墓の内部の調査始まる
Japan Times -- Jun 05
The Saga prefectural government opened a sarcophagus on Monday that was unearthed at the Yoshinogari archaeological site in southwestern Japan and is preparing to study its contents.
Excavated from the enormous ruins of a moat-enclosed settlement in Saga Prefecture, the stone coffin is believed to have been built around the second to third centuries in the late Yayoi period during the time of the ancient country of Yamatai.
The coffin is around 2.3 meters long — bigger than other graves found at the site. ...continue reading
Jun 05 (サガテレビ) - 吉野ヶ里遺跡で新たに見つかった邪馬台国時代の可能性が高い「石棺墓」について、県は5日、ふたを開き墓の内部を確認しました。有力者の墓と裏付ける副葬品が見つかるか注目されます。 ...continue reading
Stone coffin opened at Yoshinogari site in southwestern Japan
Japan Times - Jun 05
The Saga prefectural government opened a sarcophagus on Monday that was unearthed at the Yoshinogari archaeological site in southwestern Japan and is preparing to study its contents.
Japan Times - Jun 05
The Saga prefectural government opened a sarcophagus on Monday that was unearthed at the Yoshinogari archaeological site in southwestern Japan and is preparing to study its contents.
Japanese schoolgirl talks foreigner out of suicide attempt on her way to class
soranews24.com - Jun 05
On the morning of March 21, 17-year-old Ayano Iguchi was walking through Niigata City on her way to Niigata Higashi High School to attend class.
soranews24.com - Jun 05
On the morning of March 21, 17-year-old Ayano Iguchi was walking through Niigata City on her way to Niigata Higashi High School to attend class.
13 percent of students prone to depression due to pandemic: Japan study
Kyodo - Jun 05
Thirteen percent of elementary to high school students in Japan had depressive tendencies warranting medical attention last October due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, a recent study by a medical institute said.
Kyodo - Jun 05
Thirteen percent of elementary to high school students in Japan had depressive tendencies warranting medical attention last October due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, a recent study by a medical institute said.
Young South Koreans change their attitude toward Japan as ties thaw
South China Morning Post - Jun 02
Relations between Japan and South Korea had plunged to their lowest in decades after a bitter dispute over wartime forced labour, in 2018, spilled over into trade restrictions and a consumer backlash against Japanese goods.
South China Morning Post - Jun 02
Relations between Japan and South Korea had plunged to their lowest in decades after a bitter dispute over wartime forced labour, in 2018, spilled over into trade restrictions and a consumer backlash against Japanese goods.
University of Tokyo joins FSA on financial-crisis research
NHK - Jun 01
Japan's leading university and the Financial Services Agency have started working on a project to prevent future financial crises.
NHK - Jun 01
Japan's leading university and the Financial Services Agency have started working on a project to prevent future financial crises.
Know Your Enemy : Japan | World War Propaganda Documentary HD
TRNGL - Jun 01
Know Your Enemy: Japan is an American World War II propaganda film about the Japan's aggressive war directed by Frank Capra, with additional direction by experimental documentary filmmaker Joris Ivens.
TRNGL - Jun 01
Know Your Enemy: Japan is an American World War II propaganda film about the Japan's aggressive war directed by Frank Capra, with additional direction by experimental documentary filmmaker Joris Ivens.
Baby boomtown: does Nagi hold the secret to repopulating Japan?
theguardian.com - May 29
Set against mountains and forests, Nagi basks beneath a cobalt sky, reflected in perfectly symmetrical rows of submerged rice paddies. But there is more to this town in western Japan than pretty views and agricultural output. Nagi is quietly producing what much of the rest of the country is lacking: children.
theguardian.com - May 29
Set against mountains and forests, Nagi basks beneath a cobalt sky, reflected in perfectly symmetrical rows of submerged rice paddies. But there is more to this town in western Japan than pretty views and agricultural output. Nagi is quietly producing what much of the rest of the country is lacking: children.
To improve quality, teaching foreigners Japanese will require license
Nikkei - May 29
Japanese-language instructors will have to be certified under legislation passed Friday, with a goal of ensuring that foreign workers here receive adequate language education as they become more important to an aging society.
Nikkei - May 29
Japanese-language instructors will have to be certified under legislation passed Friday, with a goal of ensuring that foreign workers here receive adequate language education as they become more important to an aging society.
Over 97 percent of Japan's new univ. graduates employed amid labor shortage
Kyodo - May 26
Over 97 percent of new university graduates in Japan found jobs this spring, up 1.5 points from the previous year for the first rise in three years, reflecting a labor shortage as the economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic, the government said Friday.
Kyodo - May 26
Over 97 percent of new university graduates in Japan found jobs this spring, up 1.5 points from the previous year for the first rise in three years, reflecting a labor shortage as the economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic, the government said Friday.
G7 spouses inspire Japanese students to aim for peace
Reuters - May 22
Spouses of G7 leaders took part in a symposium, discussing peace issues with young people in Hiroshima.
Reuters - May 22
Spouses of G7 leaders took part in a symposium, discussing peace issues with young people in Hiroshima.
5 Sengoku Jidai Misconceptions/Myths
The Shogunate - May 22
In this video we will look to examine 5 significant myths or misconceptions about the iconic age of Samurai warring states known as the Sengoku Jidai!
The Shogunate - May 22
In this video we will look to examine 5 significant myths or misconceptions about the iconic age of Samurai warring states known as the Sengoku Jidai!
What a Typical Japanese Wedding is Really Like
Paolo fromTOKYO - May 21
Japanese weddings consist of two parts - a ceremony where they exchange vows, and a reception followed afterwards.
Paolo fromTOKYO - May 21
Japanese weddings consist of two parts - a ceremony where they exchange vows, and a reception followed afterwards.
Japan close to eradicating mongoose from Amami-Ohshima Island
Japan Times - May 19
The Environment Ministry is close to completing the eradication of invasive mongooses from Amami-Oshima Island, a UNESCO World Natural Heritage site in Kagoshima Prefecture.
Japan Times - May 19
The Environment Ministry is close to completing the eradication of invasive mongooses from Amami-Oshima Island, a UNESCO World Natural Heritage site in Kagoshima Prefecture.
Signs of progress in how Japan treats foreign workers
East Asia Forum - May 19
In the early 1990s, Japan was under pressure to play a larger role in the international community. Japan’s government established the Technical Intern Training Program (TITP) in 1993 to transfer skills to trainees from developing countries to meet international community expectations.
East Asia Forum - May 19
In the early 1990s, Japan was under pressure to play a larger role in the international community. Japan’s government established the Technical Intern Training Program (TITP) in 1993 to transfer skills to trainees from developing countries to meet international community expectations.
Japan to relax rules for startup visas, seeking foreign talent
Nikkei - May 18
Japan aims to foster its startup market by relaxing rules for foreigners seeking startup visas, including by letting private companies handle part of the screening process.
Nikkei - May 18
Japan aims to foster its startup market by relaxing rules for foreigners seeking startup visas, including by letting private companies handle part of the screening process.
Church founded by Japanese immigrants still thrives
KTVU FOX 2 San Francisco - May 18
Wesley United Methodist Church is one of the oldest churches in the South Bay founded by Japanese immigrants. It was established over 125 years ago and is still thriving in San Jose today.
KTVU FOX 2 San Francisco - May 18
Wesley United Methodist Church is one of the oldest churches in the South Bay founded by Japanese immigrants. It was established over 125 years ago and is still thriving in San Jose today.
Education Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7