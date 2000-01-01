Step outside of the big city and connect with an ancient part of Japanese culture. Shizuka travels to Isehara to learn all about the performance art of Noh, experience a pilgrimage to Afuri Shrine, and of course, enjoy the delicious local food!

During the journey up to Afuri Shrine, Shizuka carried a “samedachi”, a large wooden charm representing a sword to offer at the shrine. At the end of the pilgrimage, Shizuka toasts to the gods and shares a special meal called “naorai”, complete with a glass of beer and a sweet matcha treat.

A Day in The Japanese Mountains: Pilgrimage To The 2000 Years Old Afuri Shrine

Japan by Food - Jun 05

Step outside of the big city and connect with an ancient part of Japanese culture. Shizuka travels to Isehara to learn all about the performance art of Noh, experience a pilgrimage to Afuri Shrine, and of course, enjoy the delicious local food!

Inside Japan's Most BRUTAL Prison

Abroad in Japan - Jun 05

As we reach Japan's most northern point we explore Abashiri prison and hear how one man escaped it, ride an incredible ice breaker ship and go fishing for lunch.

Private Cabin on Japan's 15-Hour Night Bus | Fukuoka - Tokyo

travelgeek - Jun 05

Today, we are moving on "Hakatagou", which is nicknamed as "King of Night Bus", from Fukuoka to Tokyo for 15 hours. Just relax and enjoy the night bus ride.

Heavy rains pound wide areas of Japan

NHK - Jun 03

Heavy rain continued from Friday through Saturday morning, bringing record rainfall to several parts of Japan. The Meteorological Agency is calling on people to remain on the alert for landslides and swollen rivers.

Construction begins for new Haneda airport train line

Japan Today - Jun 03

A ground-breaking ceremony was held on Friday in Tokyo to mark the start of construction for a new train line connecting Tokyo Station and the capital's Haneda airport that will begin service before March 2032.

Sales of some IC cards to be halted in Japan due to global chip shortage

NHK - Jun 03

Sales of Suica and Pasmo IC cards, which are used to pay for train fares and other payments in Japan, will be temporarily suspended from Thursday of next week due to a global semiconductor shortage.

Japan had warmest spring since 1898 with early blooms, summer temperatures

NHK - Jun 02

Weather officials say that Japan had the warmest spring in 125 years this year, characterized by early blooms on cherry trees, and summer-like temperatures on certain days in May.

[Monsters In Tokyo] #6 Sangenjaya King Kong

NOJ - Jun 02

Built in 1979, the King Kong-like figure is perched atop a pink commercial building which houses a gym and a brightly lit FamilyMart. From afar, the giant creature is seemingly overlooking the bustling district, leaning towards the edge of the building, with its right arm dangling freely.

Bird strike crushes nose of Air France Airbus A350 in Osaka

simpleflying.com - May 29

An Air France service between Osaka and Paris was forced to turn back on Sunday after a bird strike damaged its nose cone.

[Monsters In Tokyo] #8 Maman Giant Spider

NOJ - May 29

The Maman Spider Sculpture by the late Louise Bourgeois is a famous landmark in Roppongi Hills.

'Very, very hot': Japanese backpacker nears Cairns after travelling 3,000km across Australia on a scooter

theguardian.com - May 26

On a service road to the Bruce Highway, one of Australia's most dangerous roads, is a lone traveller on a kick scooter. He set out from Melbourne in late January and has been making the exhausting and occasionally perilous journey almost 3,000km to Cairns in far-north Queensland.

Narita airport to hike user fees for passengers from September

Japan Today - May 26

The operator of Japan's Narita airport plans to raise user charges for international passengers from September, including up to 330 yen for a facility fee, reflecting recent price and labor cost hikes, a source close to the matter said Wednesday.

[Monsters In Tokyo] #9 Tire Park Dinosaurs

NOJ / Japan Travel - May 25

Tire Park is every child's dreams come true. Over 3,000 tires (and a lot of sand) were used to build the coolest playground in Tokyo. It's filled with robots, dinosaurs, rocket ships, and more...

Riding Japan’s Most LUXURIOUS Steam Train -- FIRST Class in Hokkaido

Abroad in Japan - May 25

Hokkaido is home to Japan's most luxurious and rarest steam train, the winter express. Only in operation several weeks of the year, we bag ourselves tickets as we continue our journey across Japan.

What I wish I Knew Before Coming to Japan - Unspoken Rules

Inaka Adventure - May 25

You DON'T Need to worry about Traveling to Japan, but you DO Need to know some these simple unspoken RULES when you come to Japan