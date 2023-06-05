Osaka transgender LGBTQ rights lawyer gets death threats online

A transgender lawyer in Osaka working on LGBTQ rights has received death threats online, calling them a hate crime targeting a transgender person.

Nakaoka Shun, a member of the Osaka Bar Association, was assigned male at birth but later came out as a transgender woman. She is now championing the rights of sexual minorities as a lawyer.

Nakaoka told a news conference on Monday that 15 defamatory messages, including death threats, had been sent to her through the inquiry form of the website of her office since Saturday.

The messages include one saying that she's pretending to be a woman despite being a man. Another threatens that she will be stabbed to death. ...continue reading