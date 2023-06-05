Japan's government aiming for 30 percent female executives at top companies by 2030
【女性役員の比率】「男女共同参画の重点方針」原案示す 政府
NHK -- Jun 06
The Japanese government announced on Monday a draft policy package for promoting gender equality. It includes a target of having at least 30% female executives at top companies by 2030.
The draft aims to see at least one female board member at Japan's top listed companies by around 2025. These are the companies listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
The government is set to urge these companies, through the TSE, to introduce such rules within 2023.
The draft calls for ensuring that male employees are able to take paternal leave. It also calls for creating a system to maintain the income of a family while working shorter hours until their child turns two years old.
Strengthening measures to protect women from sexual assault and other forms of violence from their partners and others is included in the draft, as well as preventing workplace harassment. ...continue reading
Jun 06 (日テレNEWS) - 政府は、東京証券取引所のプライム市場に上場する企業を対象に、女性役員の比率を2030年までに30パーセント以上にするとの目標を定めた、男女共同参画の重点方針の原案を示しました。 ...continue reading
Japan's government aiming for 30 percent female executives at top companies by 2030
NHK - Jun 06
The Japanese government announced on Monday a draft policy package for promoting gender equality. It includes a target of having at least 30% female executives at top companies by 2030.
NHK - Jun 06
The Japanese government announced on Monday a draft policy package for promoting gender equality. It includes a target of having at least 30% female executives at top companies by 2030.
Top 20 Influencer Marketing Agencies in Japan
newsonjapan.com - Jun 06
Influencer marketing is one of the best ways for international brands to enter the Japan market.
newsonjapan.com - Jun 06
Influencer marketing is one of the best ways for international brands to enter the Japan market.
Nikkei jumps to 33-year high on U.S. stock surge, robust jobs data
Japan Today - Jun 05
Tokyo stocks closed Monday at 33-year highs as investor sentiment was boosted by a surge in U.S. stocks late last week and robust jobs data for May.
Japan Today - Jun 05
Tokyo stocks closed Monday at 33-year highs as investor sentiment was boosted by a surge in U.S. stocks late last week and robust jobs data for May.
New Murakami Haruki novel tops Japan book sales
NHK - Jun 02
The latest novel by Japanese author Murakami Haruki has racked up the country's highest sales for any category of book in the past six months.
NHK - Jun 02
The latest novel by Japanese author Murakami Haruki has racked up the country's highest sales for any category of book in the past six months.
Three people charged over Ghosn's escape found not guilty in Turkey retrial
NHK - Jun 01
A lawyer for three people who were charged with helping former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn flee Japan has told NHK they were acquitted by a Turkish court in a retrial.
NHK - Jun 01
A lawyer for three people who were charged with helping former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn flee Japan has told NHK they were acquitted by a Turkish court in a retrial.
Norwegian fund to reject all-male boards in Japanese firms
Japan Today - May 31
Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's biggest, will from now on vote against the nomination of all-male boards in Japanese companies, a senior fund official said Tuesday.
Japan Today - May 31
Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's biggest, will from now on vote against the nomination of all-male boards in Japanese companies, a senior fund official said Tuesday.
Air Nippon Airways launches NFTs marketplace
coinjournal.net - May 31
The largest airline in Japan, Air Nippon Airways (ANA), has today launched an aeronautical-themed non-fungible tokens (NFTs) marketplace with its subsidiary ANA Neo.
coinjournal.net - May 31
The largest airline in Japan, Air Nippon Airways (ANA), has today launched an aeronautical-themed non-fungible tokens (NFTs) marketplace with its subsidiary ANA Neo.
Nikkei hits highest since July 1990 on weak yen, US optimism
yahoo.com - May 29
Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Monday to its highest level since July 1990, buoyed by optimism over a U.S. debt ceiling deal and a weaker yen.
yahoo.com - May 29
Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Monday to its highest level since July 1990, buoyed by optimism over a U.S. debt ceiling deal and a weaker yen.
Japan to impose stricter AML measures for digital currencies in June 2023
coingeek.com - May 29
After years of handling it with leniency, Japanese lawmakers have confirmed plans to impose stricter Anti-Money Laundering (AML) rules for the digital currency industry.
coingeek.com - May 29
After years of handling it with leniency, Japanese lawmakers have confirmed plans to impose stricter Anti-Money Laundering (AML) rules for the digital currency industry.
Unrealized losses surged at Japan's regional banks in FY2022
NHK - May 29
Regional banks in Japan saw unrealized losses surge in fiscal 2022. A new survey says the figure climbed by more than 5 times in yen terms over the previous year as investments sank.
NHK - May 29
Regional banks in Japan saw unrealized losses surge in fiscal 2022. A new survey says the figure climbed by more than 5 times in yen terms over the previous year as investments sank.
Tokyo consumer prices up 3.2 percent in May as food costs jump
NHK - May 26
Overall prices in the Japanese capital remain high as people continue to pay more for food and some services.
NHK - May 26
Overall prices in the Japanese capital remain high as people continue to pay more for food and some services.
Japan data signals stronger recovery, aided by return of tourists
straitstimes.com - May 23
Japan’s slow post-pandemic recovery is showing signs of growing momentum, according to the latest gauges of strength in the service and factory sectors.
straitstimes.com - May 23
Japan’s slow post-pandemic recovery is showing signs of growing momentum, according to the latest gauges of strength in the service and factory sectors.
Honda electric motorcycles for sale to general public
NOJ - May 21
Honda announced that it will start selling electric motorcycles to the general public for the first time in Japan.
NOJ - May 21
Honda announced that it will start selling electric motorcycles to the general public for the first time in Japan.
Big Japan firms offer largest wage hikes in 31 years
NHK - May 20
Employees at some of Japan's biggest firms can expect a sizable bump in their pay checks this year. They'll see an average increase of nearly 4 percent following annual wage negotiations. That's the largest jump in 31 years.
NHK - May 20
Employees at some of Japan's biggest firms can expect a sizable bump in their pay checks this year. They'll see an average increase of nearly 4 percent following annual wage negotiations. That's the largest jump in 31 years.
Sony Group zeroes in on games, chips with financial unit spinoff
Nikkei - May 19
Sony Group will spin off its financial unit to focus resources on entertainment and image sensor operations as the investment burden needed to compete with foreign rivals continues to rise.
Nikkei - May 19
Sony Group will spin off its financial unit to focus resources on entertainment and image sensor operations as the investment burden needed to compete with foreign rivals continues to rise.
China surpasses Japan as world's top auto exporter
Nikkei - May 19
China overtook Japan as the world's top auto exporter in the first quarter, spurred by rising demand for electric vehicles and increased deliveries to Russia.
Nikkei - May 19
China overtook Japan as the world's top auto exporter in the first quarter, spurred by rising demand for electric vehicles and increased deliveries to Russia.
Business Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7