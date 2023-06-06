Court finds ex-toy maker executives guilty of Tokyo Games bribery

A court in Tokyo has found two former toy maker executives guilty of bribing a then Tokyo Olympic Games organizing committee executive.

Tokyo-based Sun Arrow's former representative Sekiguchi Yoshihiro, and his son and former president Sekiguchi Taiji, were charged with bribing Takahashi Haruyuki with about 2.2 million yen, or 16,000 dollars, in connection with a licensing contract to sell Games official mascot toys.

On Tuesday, Tokyo District Court Presiding Judge Takahashi Yasuaki pointed out that the defendants had asked the then organizing committee executive to help them win the contract. They paid him about 1.5 percent of total sales in return.

The judge sentenced them to one year in prison suspended for three years, saying that the two have admitted to the charges and expressed remorse.

The ruling was the third to be handed down in the Tokyo Games bribery scandal.