Poor circulation slows the arrival of blood to our cells and organs. This in turn chokes delivery of vital oxygen and nutrients to tissues. The most serious problem arises when cells do not get an adequate supply of oxygen, however.

Worse still, there are fewer backup reserves of oxygen in the body than for any other essential nutrient or metabolite. Therefore, the supply of oxygen must be continuous, which depends on a healthy circulation.

People older than age 40, are overweight, have diabetes or who don't get enough exercise are more likely to suffer from poor circulation. Signs of poor circulation include weak muscles, pins and needles sensations, cold fingers or toes, numbness, chest pain, swelling and veins that bulge.

Fortunately there can be ways to spruce up circulation, in terms of diet, exercise and supplements.

A cardio workout will naturally improve blood flow. But you don't have to go to Olympian levels of endurance. Exercising for just three minutes every 30 minutes has been shown to improve blood flow and blood vessel performance.

Foods shown to assist in a strong blood flow, include those with omega-3 fatty acids, such oily fish, lowering blood pressure and improving circulation.

Enough iron consumption such as from red meats is important, as is eating adequate quantities of high-fiber foods such as oats and apples to reduce cholesterol and hardening of arteries. Iron is also an essential micronutrient for red blood cells, enzymes and proteins in the body's physiological equipment for exercise, though excess levels can be toxic.

It matters where the iron from foods comes from. Only about 2 to 20% of the type of iron available from vegetables is absorbed in people, whereas 25% of iron from animal origins is absorbed. Iron citrate supplements have the potential as a useful way for people to take in extra iron into the body. Some researchers and producers of iron supplements went further and tried to solve the issue of iron citrate side effects by improving the iron itself.

This type of mineral can be used to treat iron deficiency anemia, which can show up as extreme fatigue, weakness, cold hands and feet or poor appetite. This is because "without enough iron, your body can't produce enough of a substance in the red blood cells that enable them to carry oxygen (hemoglobin)," according to the Mayo Clinic.