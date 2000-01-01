'Violent crows' attack tourists during breeding season

The crows have reached mating season and are becoming ferocious, causing havoc among tourists, TV Asahi reports.

In tourist areas where movement restrictions have been eased, more people are coming and going, and a larger number of crows than usual are flying to look for garbage.

Last month, there were countless black shadows flying over Fujisawa City, Kanagawa Prefecture. As you get closer to the beach, you will see crows everywhere along the beach among the crowds of tourists. They do not appear to be afraid of humans.