Japan Upper House committee okays controversial bill to revise immigration law
TOKYO, Jun 09 (NHK) - An Upper House committee has approved a controversial bill to revise Japan's immigration law. The legislation is designed to make it easier to deport foreign nationals who are illegally staying in Japan, and to end long detentions in immigration facilities.
The chamber's Judicial Affairs Committee endorsed the bill by a majority vote on Thursday. The Upper House is expected to pass it into a law on Friday. The lower chamber approved it in May.
Under the current system, asylum seekers are shielded from deportation, while their applications for refugee status are being processed. The government says some people are applying repeatedly in order to stay in Japan indefinitely.
The bill would end the deportation exemption if they apply more than two times unless adequate reasons are given.
It would also allow those facing deportation to stay out of detention facilities. They would be able to live elsewhere under the supervision of authorized supporters. ...continue reading
Japan court rules that not allowing same-sex marriage is 'in a state of unconstitutionality'
Japan's Fukuoka District Court ruled on Thursday that not allowing same-sex marriage was "in a state of unconstitutionality", in a complicated ruling that fell short of marriage-equality activists' expectations.
Final deliberations on revised immigration law; thousands hold demonstration to oppose bill
As deliberations on the bill to revise the Immigration Control Act reached their final stage in the Diet on Wednesday, about 4,000 opponents staged a demonstration calling for the abolishment of the bill, TV Asahi reports.
Online divorce and bankruptcy procedures approved
Japan's revised civil law which allows non-trial procedures such as divorce and bankruptcy to be conducted online was passed Tuesday by a majority vote in a House of Representatives plenary session.
France unenthusiastic about proposal for NATO office in Japan
France is unenthusiastic about a proposal for NATO to open a liaison office in Japan, an official said on Tuesday, adding the move would take the alliance away from its prime region of focus.
Ex-Japanese lawmaker GaaSyy arrested
Japanese police have arrested the former YouTuber-turned Upper House member GaaSyy on suspicion of multiple allegations, including intimidation.
Japan, US, S.Korea agree to activate real-time sharing of missile data this year
Japan, the United States and South Korea have agreed to upgrade their security relationship to enable real-time monitoring of missiles launched by North Korea. The countries will activate the new data-sharing mechanism by the end of the year.
Japan PM’s private photo leaked, causes security concerns
A private photo of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, taken at his official residence, was leaked by a magazine on Friday, with critics arguing the action was inappropriate and generated security issues at what they consider a public facility, reports Kyodo News.
Expressway tolls extended for 50 years to 2115
Japan's House of Councillors pass a law Wednesday extending the deadline for collecting expressway tolls, which had been until 2065, by 50 years to 2115, TV Asahi reports.
Japan to channel billions of dollars into raising birth rate
The Japanese government on Thursday announced specific measures to curb falling birth rates by boosting financial support for households with children.
Japan aims to halve pollen emissions in 30 years to tackle hay fever
Japan on Tuesday unveiled a comprehensive policy package to tackle hay fever caused by pollen from cedar and cypress trees, aiming to halve emissions over the next 30 years.
Kishida fires son after scandal tarnishes image
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he would fire his son, who is working as his secretary, after a scandal over a party held at his official residence in late 2022.
Japan Self-Defense Force conducts large-scale live-fire drills
Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force has held its annual live-fire exercises at the foot of Mount Fuji in central Japan.
Japan's PM Kishida scolds son for partying at official residence
Japan's top government spokesperson says Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has reprimanded his secretary and son Shotaro over reported merrymaking in the leader's official residence.
Japan won't join NATO, but local office OK, Kishida says
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday the country had no plans to become a NATO member but acknowledged the security alliance's plan to open a liaison office in Japan.
Japan's lower house approves bill to pool funds for defense spending
Japan's lower house on Tuesday approved a bill creating a special pool of funds to substantially increase defense spending despite opposition lawmakers' resistance.
