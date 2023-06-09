Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako mark 30 years of marriage

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako described their feelings in writing, saying they are very happy to reach their 30th wedding anniversary.

They say they are profoundly grateful to have been able to live together until now, with the support of many people. They say they have experienced many events together, and have helped each other while sharing joy and sorrow.

The Emperor and Empress say they will perform their duties hand in hand while praying for the people's happiness.

They say they will also bear in mind how Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko fulfilled their duties wholeheartedly. ...continue reading