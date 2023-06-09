Japan's Kato finds redemption with mixed doubles win at the French Open

Japanese tennis player Kato Miyu has claimed the mixed doubles title at the French Open. The win comes just days after she was controversially disqualified from the women's doubles.

Kato and her German partner Tim Puetz defeated Bianca Andreescu of Canada and Michael Venus of New Zealand by 4-6, 6-4, 10-6.

A "Special Thank You" to Everyone for the vast amount of support!

I Achieved My Goal! You lifted my spirits so I could refocus and play my Best!

In times of darkness, may a glimmer of shining light guide you to achieve your Ultimate Goal! Stay Positive & Never Give Up!

— Miyu Kato / 加藤 未唯 (@miyukato1121) June 8, 2023

Kato displayed joy over her win after her default in the women's doubles that occurred when she hit a ball girl with a shot that she says was unintentional. ...continue reading