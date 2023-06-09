Japan revises law to ease deportation of failed asylum seekers
Until the revised legislation was passed, applicants could stay in Japan during the decision process, regardless of the number of attempts they made to secure refugee status.
Now they can be deported after three rejections.
The revised law will "protect those who must be protected while strictly dealing with people who have violated rules", Justice Minister Ken Saito has said.
"There are many people who misuse the application system to avoid deportation," even if they are not fleeing danger or persecution, according to Saito.
テロリスト入国リスクあるって東港でもう過去確保されてるしね。#通報したのは元同僚— ????フリーター大家????＠「山ノ下メジャー化計画」 (@freeter_ooya) June 9, 2023
改正入管法が成立 送還規定見直し#Yahooニュースhttps://t.co/j3bFqO39FQ
Last year, Japan accepted just 202 refugees out of some 12,500 applicants, and separately allowed 1,760 people to remain in the country due to "humanitarian considerations".
It has also accepted more than 2,400 evacuees from Ukraine under a different framework.
Activists staged rallies against the revised law, but a protest from the opposition bloc in parliament was voted down by the ruling coalition, which holds a commanding majority.
A ruckus broke out in parliament on Thursday when opposition lawmakers accosted the chairman of a committee discussing the bill, trying to block a vote on the changes. ...continue reading
