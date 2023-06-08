Sushi chain in Japan demands 67 million yen in damages from boy who licked soy sauce bottle

スシロー　迷惑動画の少年提訴　損害賠償6700万円を求める

indiatimes.com -- Jun 10
A major conveyor belt sushi chain in Japan, Sushiro, has filed a Y67 million (US$480,000) lawsuit against a boy who licked a soy sauce bottle at one of their outlets.

The incident occurred in January of this year when the boy visited the restaurant in Gifu prefecture with a friend, as the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

A complaint has been filed in court stating that the boy was recorded licking an open soy sauce bottle and a new teacup and subsequently touched a plate of sushi with a finger covered in his saliva.

The lawsuit further alleges that the video caused the parent company's market capitalization to decrease by over 16 billion yen.

In response to the incident, Akindo Sushiro is taking measures such as installing plastic barriers in over 600 outlets nationwide, resulting in a loss of 90 million yen. ...continue reading

Jun 10 (ANNnewsCH) - 大手回転寿司チェーン「スシロー」の店舗で、少年が迷惑行為をした問題で、運営会社が少年におよそ6700万円の損害賠償を求め提訴していたことが分かりました。  ...continue reading
Sushi chain in Japan demands 67 million yen in damages from boy who licked soy sauce bottle
indiatimes.com - Jun 10
A major conveyor belt sushi chain in Japan, Sushiro, has filed a Y67 million (US$480,000) lawsuit against a boy who licked a soy sauce bottle at one of their outlets.
Japan revises law to ease deportation of failed asylum seekers
AFP - Jun 09
Japan enacted an immigration law on Friday allowing the government to deport failed asylum seekers, despite pushback from opposition parties and rights groups.
Student dies after barbecue bursts into flames
NOJ - Jun 09
A student of a beauty school in Yanagawa City, Fukuoka Prefecture, has died and three other injured when alcohol was sprinkled onto a barbecue they were gathered around, setting their clothes on fire, TV Asahi reports.
Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako mark 30 years of marriage
NHK - Jun 09
Japan's Emperor and Empress mark 30 years of marriage on Friday. They say they are grateful to people for expressing their heartwarming feelings to them.
Japan Upper House committee okays controversial bill to revise immigration law
NHK - Jun 09
An Upper House committee has approved a controversial bill to revise Japan's immigration law. The legislation is designed to make it easier to deport foreign nationals who are illegally staying in Japan, and to end long detentions in immigration facilities.
Japan's Kato finds redemption with mixed doubles win at the French Open
NHK - Jun 09
Japanese tennis player Kato Miyu has claimed the mixed doubles title at the French Open. The win comes just days after she was controversially disqualified from the women's doubles.
'Violent crows' attack tourists during breeding season
NOJ - Jun 08
The crows have reached mating season and are becoming ferocious, causing havoc among tourists, TV Asahi reports.
2023 Tokyo Toy Show Opens
The Japan News - Jun 08
The 2023 International Tokyo Toy Show, one of the largest toy trade fairs in Japan, opened at the Tokyo Big Sight convention center Thursday.
Japan court rules that not allowing same-sex marriage is 'in a state of unconstitutionality'
abc.net.au - Jun 08
Japan's Fukuoka District Court ruled on Thursday that not allowing same-sex marriage was "in a state of unconstitutionality", in a complicated ruling that fell short of marriage-equality activists' expectations.
Final deliberations on revised immigration law; thousands hold demonstration to oppose bill
NOJ - Jun 08
As deliberations on the bill to revise the Immigration Control Act reached their final stage in the Diet on Wednesday, about 4,000 opponents staged a demonstration calling for the abolishment of the bill, TV Asahi reports.
Three people allegedly put mouths to ice cream server at karaoke shop near Tokyo
NHK - Jun 07
Three 21-year-olds have had papers on them sent to prosecutors for posting online videos of themselves putting their mouths on an ice cream serving machine at a karaoke shop near Tokyo.
4 Chinese arrested by Japan police for smuggling 700 kg drugs
Kyodo - Jun 07
Four Chinese nationals have been arrested on suspicion of smuggling about 700 kilograms of illegal stimulants from the United Arab Emirates, police and customs officials said Wednesday.
Serious 'labor shortage' in taxi industry
NOJ - Jun 07
While Kyoto Station is bustling and many tourists wait for a taxi, a shortage of drivers has left more than 50 vehicles in the taxi company's garage, TV Asahi reports.
Japan to offer permanent residency for 4th-generation descendants
abs-cbn.com - Jun 07
Japan is set to revise its working program for fourth-generation foreigners of Japanese descent and offer permanent residency to individuals who fulfill certain language requirements, immigration agency officials said Tuesday.
Taiwan semiconductor manufacturer TSMC to build second factory in Kumamoto
NOJ - Jun 07
The world's leading semiconductor manufacturer TSMC headquartered in Taiwan has indicated a policy to build a second factory in Japan's Kumamoto prefecture, TV Asahi reports.
Online divorce and bankruptcy procedures approved
NOJ - Jun 07
Japan's revised civil law which allows non-trial procedures such as divorce and bankruptcy to be conducted online was passed Tuesday by a majority vote in a House of Representatives plenary session.
Business Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7
        