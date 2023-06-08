Sushi chain in Japan demands 67 million yen in damages from boy who licked soy sauce bottle
スシロー 迷惑動画の少年提訴 損害賠償6700万円を求める
The incident occurred in January of this year when the boy visited the restaurant in Gifu prefecture with a friend, as the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.
A complaint has been filed in court stating that the boy was recorded licking an open soy sauce bottle and a new teacup and subsequently touched a plate of sushi with a finger covered in his saliva.
The lawsuit further alleges that the video caused the parent company's market capitalization to decrease by over 16 billion yen.
スシロー迷惑動画の少年を提訴 6700万円損賠請求。しょうゆボトルを入れ替えた費用、全国で客が激減したことで失われた利益や衛生管理の信用が損なわれた被害など。。。。。— 進撃のJapan (@roketdan2) June 8, 2023
pic.twitter.com/BJu8SaDtiJ
In response to the incident, Akindo Sushiro is taking measures such as installing plastic barriers in over 600 outlets nationwide, resulting in a loss of 90 million yen. ...continue reading
