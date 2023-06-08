Sushi chain in Japan demands 67 million yen in damages from boy who licked soy sauce bottle

A major conveyor belt sushi chain in Japan, Sushiro, has filed a Y67 million (US$480,000) lawsuit against a boy who licked a soy sauce bottle at one of their outlets.

The incident occurred in January of this year when the boy visited the restaurant in Gifu prefecture with a friend, as the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

A complaint has been filed in court stating that the boy was recorded licking an open soy sauce bottle and a new teacup and subsequently touched a plate of sushi with a finger covered in his saliva.

The lawsuit further alleges that the video caused the parent company's market capitalization to decrease by over 16 billion yen.

In response to the incident, Akindo Sushiro is taking measures such as installing plastic barriers in over 600 outlets nationwide, resulting in a loss of 90 million yen.