Woman stabbed on Tokyo street; suspect jumps to his death
TOKYO, Jun 11 (Japan Today) - A 26-year-old woman was stabbed by a man in Tokyo’s Koto Ward late Friday. Police said the suspect, who was in his 30s, died after having apparently jumped from a nearby apartment building where he lived.
According to police, the incident occurred in Kiba at around 11:55 p.m. Friday. Kyodo News reported that woman collapsed on the street after running out of the building, screaming for help. A passerby called 110 and told police a woman was covered in blood, saying a man she knew had attacked her.
Police said the woman suffered several stab wounds to her left chest and back, but her wounds were not life-threatening.
The suspect was found on the ground in front of the apartment building. A blood-stained knife was found near his body. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Student dies after barbecue bursts into flames
Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako mark 30 years of marriage
Three people allegedly put mouths to ice cream server at karaoke shop near Tokyo
4 Chinese arrested by Japan police for smuggling 700 kg drugs
How to Understand Japanese Women's Tatemae (Flattery)
Dental clinic and firm sued for botched teeth alignment procedures
Osaka transgender LGBTQ rights lawyer gets death threats online
Ex-Johnny & Associates members submit petition on sexual abuse to lawmakers
Search for missing American woman in Japan suspended
4 arrested over man’s death after street fight in Fukuoka
Couple arrested for leaving partially burned newborn baby found on Shizuoka coastline
Man arrested for abusing girlfriend’s 4-year-old daughter
Japanese court rules non-recognition of same-sex marriage is unconstitutional
Cosplayers clean up Dotonbori
Man fatally shot in Tokyo coffee shop; one of 2 suspects turns himself in
