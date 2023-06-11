M6.2 earthquake hits Hokkaido, northern Japan
NHK -- Jun 11
An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 6.2 has hit Hokkaido, northern Japan. Authorities say there is no threat of tsunami.
The quake struck at around 6:55 p.m. on Sunday. The Meteorological Agency says the focus was 140 kilometers deep, off the coast of Urakawa Town.
The jolt registered an intensity of lower 5 on the Japanese seismic scale of zero to 7 in Chitose City, Atsuma Town, and Urakawa Town.
An intensity of 4 was recorded in other municipalities of Hokkaido, including the cities of Hakodate, Muroran and Kushiro, as well as some municipalities of neighboring Aomori Prefecture.
M6.2 earthquake hits Hokkaido, northern Japan
NHK - Jun 11
An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 6.2 has hit Hokkaido, northern Japan. Authorities say there is no threat of tsunami.
NHK - Jun 11
An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 6.2 has hit Hokkaido, northern Japan. Authorities say there is no threat of tsunami.
Woman stabbed on Tokyo street; suspect jumps to his death
Japan Today - Jun 11
A 26-year-old woman was stabbed by a man in Tokyo’s Koto Ward late Friday. Police said the suspect, who was in his 30s, died after having apparently jumped from a nearby apartment building where he lived.
Japan Today - Jun 11
A 26-year-old woman was stabbed by a man in Tokyo’s Koto Ward late Friday. Police said the suspect, who was in his 30s, died after having apparently jumped from a nearby apartment building where he lived.
No injuries after planes collide on ground at Tokyo's Haneda airport
MSN - Jun 10
Some flights were delayed at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Saturday after two planes appeared to have collided on the ground near a taxiway, public broadcaster NHK reported, citing Japan's transport ministry.
MSN - Jun 10
Some flights were delayed at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Saturday after two planes appeared to have collided on the ground near a taxiway, public broadcaster NHK reported, citing Japan's transport ministry.
Sushi chain in Japan demands 67 million yen in damages from boy who licked soy sauce bottle
indiatimes.com - Jun 10
A major conveyor belt sushi chain in Japan, Sushiro, has filed a Y67 million (US$480,000) lawsuit against a boy who licked a soy sauce bottle at one of their outlets.
indiatimes.com - Jun 10
A major conveyor belt sushi chain in Japan, Sushiro, has filed a Y67 million (US$480,000) lawsuit against a boy who licked a soy sauce bottle at one of their outlets.
Japan revises law to ease deportation of failed asylum seekers
AFP - Jun 09
Japan enacted an immigration law on Friday allowing the government to deport failed asylum seekers, despite pushback from opposition parties and rights groups.
AFP - Jun 09
Japan enacted an immigration law on Friday allowing the government to deport failed asylum seekers, despite pushback from opposition parties and rights groups.
Student dies after barbecue bursts into flames
NOJ - Jun 09
A student of a beauty school in Yanagawa City, Fukuoka Prefecture, has died and three other injured when alcohol was sprinkled onto a barbecue they were gathered around, setting their clothes on fire, TV Asahi reports.
NOJ - Jun 09
A student of a beauty school in Yanagawa City, Fukuoka Prefecture, has died and three other injured when alcohol was sprinkled onto a barbecue they were gathered around, setting their clothes on fire, TV Asahi reports.
Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako mark 30 years of marriage
NHK - Jun 09
Japan's Emperor and Empress mark 30 years of marriage on Friday. They say they are grateful to people for expressing their heartwarming feelings to them.
NHK - Jun 09
Japan's Emperor and Empress mark 30 years of marriage on Friday. They say they are grateful to people for expressing their heartwarming feelings to them.
Japan Upper House committee okays controversial bill to revise immigration law
NHK - Jun 09
An Upper House committee has approved a controversial bill to revise Japan's immigration law. The legislation is designed to make it easier to deport foreign nationals who are illegally staying in Japan, and to end long detentions in immigration facilities.
NHK - Jun 09
An Upper House committee has approved a controversial bill to revise Japan's immigration law. The legislation is designed to make it easier to deport foreign nationals who are illegally staying in Japan, and to end long detentions in immigration facilities.
Japan's Kato finds redemption with mixed doubles win at the French Open
NHK - Jun 09
Japanese tennis player Kato Miyu has claimed the mixed doubles title at the French Open. The win comes just days after she was controversially disqualified from the women's doubles.
NHK - Jun 09
Japanese tennis player Kato Miyu has claimed the mixed doubles title at the French Open. The win comes just days after she was controversially disqualified from the women's doubles.
'Violent crows' attack tourists during breeding season
NOJ - Jun 08
The crows have reached mating season and are becoming ferocious, causing havoc among tourists, TV Asahi reports.
NOJ - Jun 08
The crows have reached mating season and are becoming ferocious, causing havoc among tourists, TV Asahi reports.
2023 Tokyo Toy Show Opens
The Japan News - Jun 08
The 2023 International Tokyo Toy Show, one of the largest toy trade fairs in Japan, opened at the Tokyo Big Sight convention center Thursday.
The Japan News - Jun 08
The 2023 International Tokyo Toy Show, one of the largest toy trade fairs in Japan, opened at the Tokyo Big Sight convention center Thursday.
Japan court rules that not allowing same-sex marriage is 'in a state of unconstitutionality'
abc.net.au - Jun 08
Japan's Fukuoka District Court ruled on Thursday that not allowing same-sex marriage was "in a state of unconstitutionality", in a complicated ruling that fell short of marriage-equality activists' expectations.
abc.net.au - Jun 08
Japan's Fukuoka District Court ruled on Thursday that not allowing same-sex marriage was "in a state of unconstitutionality", in a complicated ruling that fell short of marriage-equality activists' expectations.
Final deliberations on revised immigration law; thousands hold demonstration to oppose bill
NOJ - Jun 08
As deliberations on the bill to revise the Immigration Control Act reached their final stage in the Diet on Wednesday, about 4,000 opponents staged a demonstration calling for the abolishment of the bill, TV Asahi reports.
NOJ - Jun 08
As deliberations on the bill to revise the Immigration Control Act reached their final stage in the Diet on Wednesday, about 4,000 opponents staged a demonstration calling for the abolishment of the bill, TV Asahi reports.
Three people allegedly put mouths to ice cream server at karaoke shop near Tokyo
NHK - Jun 07
Three 21-year-olds have had papers on them sent to prosecutors for posting online videos of themselves putting their mouths on an ice cream serving machine at a karaoke shop near Tokyo.
NHK - Jun 07
Three 21-year-olds have had papers on them sent to prosecutors for posting online videos of themselves putting their mouths on an ice cream serving machine at a karaoke shop near Tokyo.
4 Chinese arrested by Japan police for smuggling 700 kg drugs
Kyodo - Jun 07
Four Chinese nationals have been arrested on suspicion of smuggling about 700 kilograms of illegal stimulants from the United Arab Emirates, police and customs officials said Wednesday.
Kyodo - Jun 07
Four Chinese nationals have been arrested on suspicion of smuggling about 700 kilograms of illegal stimulants from the United Arab Emirates, police and customs officials said Wednesday.
Serious 'labor shortage' in taxi industry
NOJ - Jun 07
While Kyoto Station is bustling and many tourists wait for a taxi, a shortage of drivers has left more than 50 vehicles in the taxi company's garage, TV Asahi reports.
NOJ - Jun 07
While Kyoto Station is bustling and many tourists wait for a taxi, a shortage of drivers has left more than 50 vehicles in the taxi company's garage, TV Asahi reports.
Sci-Tech Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7