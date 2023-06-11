M6.2 earthquake hits Hokkaido, northern Japan

An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 6.2 has hit Hokkaido, northern Japan. Authorities say there is no threat of tsunami.

The quake struck at around 6:55 p.m. on Sunday. The Meteorological Agency says the focus was 140 kilometers deep, off the coast of Urakawa Town.

The jolt registered an intensity of lower 5 on the Japanese seismic scale of zero to 7 in Chitose City, Atsuma Town, and Urakawa Town.

An intensity of 4 was recorded in other municipalities of Hokkaido, including the cities of Hakodate, Muroran and Kushiro, as well as some municipalities of neighboring Aomori Prefecture.