Japan's Oda Tokito makes wheelchair tennis history

Seventeen-year-old Japanese tennis player Oda Tokito has won the French Open men's wheelchair singles title, becoming the youngest winner of a Grand Slam tournament in the category.

Oda faced the world number-one-ranked Alfie Hewett of Britain in the men's final on Saturday. Oda beat Hewett 6-1, 6-4.

At the age of 17 years and one month, Oda is the youngest winner of a men's Grand Slam title since the competitions opened to professional players in 1968.

Currently ranked number two in the world, he will be placed at the top of the ranking following his victory, making him the youngest-ever men's wheelchair world No.1. ...continue reading