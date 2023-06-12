Japan to relax rules on taxis carrying packages and passengers

Japanese transport authorities have decided to ease rules on allowing taxis and chartered buses to carry cargo and passengers at the same time.

The move is aimed at addressing a shortage of drivers and increasing the number of transportation options in more communities.

Currently, regular fixed-route buses are allowed to transport people and packages simultaneously anywhere in Japan.

But taxis, chartered buses and freight vehicles can only do so in small communities with fewer than 30,000 people.

The Transport Ministry says it will expand the area to include the whole country from June 30th.