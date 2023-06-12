Japan to relax rules on taxis carrying packages and passengers
NHK -- Jun 12
Japanese transport authorities have decided to ease rules on allowing taxis and chartered buses to carry cargo and passengers at the same time.
The move is aimed at addressing a shortage of drivers and increasing the number of transportation options in more communities.
Currently, regular fixed-route buses are allowed to transport people and packages simultaneously anywhere in Japan.
But taxis, chartered buses and freight vehicles can only do so in small communities with fewer than 30,000 people.
The Transport Ministry says it will expand the area to include the whole country from June 30th. ...continue reading
Weather agency declares rainy season across Japan
Kyodo - Jun 12
The rainy season has officially begun across Japan, with the northeast and parts of central areas of the nation joining other regions already experiencing soggy weather, the weather agency said Sunday.
Japan to relax rules on taxis carrying packages and passengers
Bad timing for watch robber
NOJ - Jun 12
Footage of an attempted robbery of a watch shop in Kawasaki City on Sunday shows one of two men being pinned to the ground after they broke into the store, with a crowbar, before being chased out empty-handed by the manager, TV Asahi reports.
Japan's Oda Tokito makes wheelchair tennis history
NHK - Jun 12
Seventeen-year-old Japanese tennis player Oda Tokito has won the French Open men's wheelchair singles title, becoming the youngest winner of a Grand Slam tournament in the category.
M6.2 earthquake hits Hokkaido, northern Japan
NHK - Jun 11
An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 6.2 has hit Hokkaido, northern Japan. Authorities say there is no threat of tsunami.
Woman stabbed on Tokyo street; suspect jumps to his death
Japan Today - Jun 11
A 26-year-old woman was stabbed by a man in Tokyo’s Koto Ward late Friday. Police said the suspect, who was in his 30s, died after having apparently jumped from a nearby apartment building where he lived.
No injuries after planes collide on ground at Tokyo's Haneda airport
MSN - Jun 10
Some flights were delayed at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Saturday after two planes appeared to have collided on the ground near a taxiway, public broadcaster NHK reported, citing Japan's transport ministry.
Sushi chain in Japan demands 67 million yen in damages from boy who licked soy sauce bottle
indiatimes.com - Jun 10
A major conveyor belt sushi chain in Japan, Sushiro, has filed a Y67 million (US$480,000) lawsuit against a boy who licked a soy sauce bottle at one of their outlets.
Japan revises law to ease deportation of failed asylum seekers
AFP - Jun 09
Japan enacted an immigration law on Friday allowing the government to deport failed asylum seekers, despite pushback from opposition parties and rights groups.
Student dies after barbecue bursts into flames
NOJ - Jun 09
A student of a beauty school in Yanagawa City, Fukuoka Prefecture, has died and three other injured when alcohol was sprinkled onto a barbecue they were gathered around, setting their clothes on fire, TV Asahi reports.
Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako mark 30 years of marriage
NHK - Jun 09
Japan's Emperor and Empress mark 30 years of marriage on Friday. They say they are grateful to people for expressing their heartwarming feelings to them.
Japan Upper House committee okays controversial bill to revise immigration law
NHK - Jun 09
An Upper House committee has approved a controversial bill to revise Japan's immigration law. The legislation is designed to make it easier to deport foreign nationals who are illegally staying in Japan, and to end long detentions in immigration facilities.
Japan's Kato finds redemption with mixed doubles win at the French Open
NHK - Jun 09
Japanese tennis player Kato Miyu has claimed the mixed doubles title at the French Open. The win comes just days after she was controversially disqualified from the women's doubles.
'Violent crows' attack tourists during breeding season
NOJ - Jun 08
The crows have reached mating season and are becoming ferocious, causing havoc among tourists, TV Asahi reports.
2023 Tokyo Toy Show Opens
The Japan News - Jun 08
The 2023 International Tokyo Toy Show, one of the largest toy trade fairs in Japan, opened at the Tokyo Big Sight convention center Thursday.
Japan court rules that not allowing same-sex marriage is 'in a state of unconstitutionality'
abc.net.au - Jun 08
Japan's Fukuoka District Court ruled on Thursday that not allowing same-sex marriage was "in a state of unconstitutionality", in a complicated ruling that fell short of marriage-equality activists' expectations.
