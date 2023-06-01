Weather agency declares rainy season across Japan
Kyodo -- Jun 12
The rainy season has officially begun across Japan, with the northeast and parts of central areas of the nation joining other regions already experiencing soggy weather, the weather agency said Sunday.
The season does not occur in Hokkaido, Japan's northernmost prefecture.
Regions in western Japan entered the rainy season on May 29, while it began in Tokyo and nearby prefectures on Thursday, a day later than average. ...continue reading
10 Things to Do in Yokohama -- Japan Tour Guide
King Kogi - Jun 12
Yokohama is the second largest city in Japan but it's often overlooked by tourists from downtown Tokyo.
WE SHIPPED OUR UK VAN TO JAPAN - BUT WILL SHE START?
TREAD the globe - Jun 12
After leaving the UK in January 2020 our van has finally arrived in Japan, after 2 months. The question is will she start ?
[Monsters In Tokyo] #4 Kurihama Godzilla Slide
NOJ - Jun 10
The Godzilla Slide at Kurihama Flower World a is retro Japan slice of delight.
'Violent crows' attack tourists during breeding season
NOJ - Jun 08
The crows have reached mating season and are becoming ferocious, causing havoc among tourists, TV Asahi reports.
These BIZARRE Things are NORMAL in Japan
Mrs Eats - Jun 08
Japan is home to some WEIRD stuff! Like a festival where demons come to your house and scare the poop out of your kids.
[Monsters In Tokyo] #5 Kaiju Sakaba (Monster Bar)
NOJ - Jun 07
Grab a drink with monsters at this Shinbashi bar, filled with kaiju from the popular Ultraman series, such as crab-looking monster Baltan Seijin.
A Day in The Japanese Mountains: Pilgrimage To The 2000 Years Old Afuri Shrine
Japan by Food - Jun 05
Step outside of the big city and connect with an ancient part of Japanese culture. Shizuka travels to Isehara to learn all about the performance art of Noh, experience a pilgrimage to Afuri Shrine, and of course, enjoy the delicious local food!
Inside Japan's Most BRUTAL Prison
Abroad in Japan - Jun 05
As we reach Japan's most northern point we explore Abashiri prison and hear how one man escaped it, ride an incredible ice breaker ship and go fishing for lunch.
Private Cabin on Japan's 15-Hour Night Bus | Fukuoka - Tokyo
travelgeek - Jun 05
Today, we are moving on "Hakatagou", which is nicknamed as "King of Night Bus", from Fukuoka to Tokyo for 15 hours. Just relax and enjoy the night bus ride.
Heavy rains pound wide areas of Japan
NHK - Jun 03
Heavy rain continued from Friday through Saturday morning, bringing record rainfall to several parts of Japan. The Meteorological Agency is calling on people to remain on the alert for landslides and swollen rivers.
Construction begins for new Haneda airport train line
Japan Today - Jun 03
A ground-breaking ceremony was held on Friday in Tokyo to mark the start of construction for a new train line connecting Tokyo Station and the capital's Haneda airport that will begin service before March 2032.
Sales of some IC cards to be halted in Japan due to global chip shortage
NHK - Jun 03
Sales of Suica and Pasmo IC cards, which are used to pay for train fares and other payments in Japan, will be temporarily suspended from Thursday of next week due to a global semiconductor shortage.
Japan had warmest spring since 1898 with early blooms, summer temperatures
NHK - Jun 02
Weather officials say that Japan had the warmest spring in 125 years this year, characterized by early blooms on cherry trees, and summer-like temperatures on certain days in May.
[Monsters In Tokyo] #6 Sangenjaya King Kong
NOJ - Jun 02
Built in 1979, the King Kong-like figure is perched atop a pink commercial building which houses a gym and a brightly lit FamilyMart. From afar, the giant creature is seemingly overlooking the bustling district, leaning towards the edge of the building, with its right arm dangling freely.
Bird strike crushes nose of Air France Airbus A350 in Osaka
simpleflying.com - May 29
An Air France service between Osaka and Paris was forced to turn back on Sunday after a bird strike damaged its nose cone.
