Hearing for Abe murder suspect cancelled over suspicious object

The report published by public broadcaster NHK and other outlets was not immediately confirmed by Nara District Court. The court stated that the site was evacuated after what looked like an "unidentified bag" was delivered to the court.

Tetsuya Yamagami was due to appear in the court on Monday afternoon for the pre-trial hearing over the broad-daylight assassination of Abe which left the world shocked in July last year.

The 42-year-old man has been charged with murder and violation of arms control laws and is likely to face the death penalty if convicted. ...continue reading