Hearing for Abe murder suspect cancelled over suspicious object
安倍元総理銃撃 奈良地裁に不審物 山上被告の公判前整理手続き中止に
TOKYO, Jun 12 (WION) - The court cancelled the pre-trial hearing of the man, who faces an accusation of murdering Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe, on Monday after it received a suspicious object, local media reported.
The report published by public broadcaster NHK and other outlets was not immediately confirmed by Nara District Court. The court stated that the site was evacuated after what looked like an "unidentified bag" was delivered to the court.
Tetsuya Yamagami was due to appear in the court on Monday afternoon for the pre-trial hearing over the broad-daylight assassination of Abe which left the world shocked in July last year.
The 42-year-old man has been charged with murder and violation of arms control laws and is likely to face the death penalty if convicted. ...continue reading
Jun 12 (ANNnewsCH) - 安倍元総理を銃撃したとして殺人などで起訴された山上徹也被告（42）の公判前整理手続きが裁判所に不審物が届いたことから中止となりました。 ...continue reading
Exploring Japan’s Tuna Town: Tuna Auction and Private Sushi Chef!!
Japan by Food - Jun 12
Escape to a seaside paradise that’s home to one of Japan’s most famous fish markets.
Japan by Food - Jun 12
Escape to a seaside paradise that’s home to one of Japan’s most famous fish markets.
Former LDP kingmaker Mikio Aoki dies at 89
Japan Times - Jun 12
Former Liberal Democratic Party kingmaker Mikio Aoki died Sunday. He was 89.
Japan Times - Jun 12
Former Liberal Democratic Party kingmaker Mikio Aoki died Sunday. He was 89.
Exposing the men selling videos of sexual violence filmed on public transport
BBC - Jun 12
In "Catching a pervert", the BBC Eye team exposes the men running an online business of sexual assault targeting women across East Asia.
BBC - Jun 12
In "Catching a pervert", the BBC Eye team exposes the men running an online business of sexual assault targeting women across East Asia.
Hearing for Abe murder suspect cancelled over suspicious object
WION - Jun 12
The court cancelled the pre-trial hearing of the man, who faces an accusation of murdering Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe, on Monday after it received a suspicious object, local media reported.
WION - Jun 12
The court cancelled the pre-trial hearing of the man, who faces an accusation of murdering Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe, on Monday after it received a suspicious object, local media reported.
Weather agency declares rainy season across Japan
Kyodo - Jun 12
The rainy season has officially begun across Japan, with the northeast and parts of central areas of the nation joining other regions already experiencing soggy weather, the weather agency said Sunday.
Kyodo - Jun 12
The rainy season has officially begun across Japan, with the northeast and parts of central areas of the nation joining other regions already experiencing soggy weather, the weather agency said Sunday.
Japan to relax rules on taxis carrying packages and passengers
NHK - Jun 12
Japanese transport authorities have decided to ease rules on allowing taxis and chartered buses to carry cargo and passengers at the same time.
NHK - Jun 12
Japanese transport authorities have decided to ease rules on allowing taxis and chartered buses to carry cargo and passengers at the same time.
Bad timing for watch robber
NOJ - Jun 12
Footage of an attempted robbery of a watch shop in Kawasaki City on Sunday shows one of two men being pinned to the ground after they broke into the store, with a crowbar, before being chased out empty-handed by the manager, TV Asahi reports.
NOJ - Jun 12
Footage of an attempted robbery of a watch shop in Kawasaki City on Sunday shows one of two men being pinned to the ground after they broke into the store, with a crowbar, before being chased out empty-handed by the manager, TV Asahi reports.
Japan's Oda Tokito makes wheelchair tennis history
NHK - Jun 12
Seventeen-year-old Japanese tennis player Oda Tokito has won the French Open men's wheelchair singles title, becoming the youngest winner of a Grand Slam tournament in the category.
NHK - Jun 12
Seventeen-year-old Japanese tennis player Oda Tokito has won the French Open men's wheelchair singles title, becoming the youngest winner of a Grand Slam tournament in the category.
M6.2 earthquake hits Hokkaido, northern Japan
NHK - Jun 11
An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 6.2 has hit Hokkaido, northern Japan. Authorities say there is no threat of tsunami.
NHK - Jun 11
An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 6.2 has hit Hokkaido, northern Japan. Authorities say there is no threat of tsunami.
Woman stabbed on Tokyo street; suspect jumps to his death
Japan Today - Jun 11
A 26-year-old woman was stabbed by a man in Tokyo’s Koto Ward late Friday. Police said the suspect, who was in his 30s, died after having apparently jumped from a nearby apartment building where he lived.
Japan Today - Jun 11
A 26-year-old woman was stabbed by a man in Tokyo’s Koto Ward late Friday. Police said the suspect, who was in his 30s, died after having apparently jumped from a nearby apartment building where he lived.
No injuries after planes collide on ground at Tokyo's Haneda airport
MSN - Jun 10
Some flights were delayed at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Saturday after two planes appeared to have collided on the ground near a taxiway, public broadcaster NHK reported, citing Japan's transport ministry.
MSN - Jun 10
Some flights were delayed at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Saturday after two planes appeared to have collided on the ground near a taxiway, public broadcaster NHK reported, citing Japan's transport ministry.
Sushi chain in Japan demands 67 million yen in damages from boy who licked soy sauce bottle
indiatimes.com - Jun 10
A major conveyor belt sushi chain in Japan, Sushiro, has filed a Y67 million (US$480,000) lawsuit against a boy who licked a soy sauce bottle at one of their outlets.
indiatimes.com - Jun 10
A major conveyor belt sushi chain in Japan, Sushiro, has filed a Y67 million (US$480,000) lawsuit against a boy who licked a soy sauce bottle at one of their outlets.
Japan revises law to ease deportation of failed asylum seekers
AFP - Jun 09
Japan enacted an immigration law on Friday allowing the government to deport failed asylum seekers, despite pushback from opposition parties and rights groups.
AFP - Jun 09
Japan enacted an immigration law on Friday allowing the government to deport failed asylum seekers, despite pushback from opposition parties and rights groups.
Student dies after barbecue bursts into flames
NOJ - Jun 09
A student of a beauty school in Yanagawa City, Fukuoka Prefecture, has died and three other injured when alcohol was sprinkled onto a barbecue they were gathered around, setting their clothes on fire, TV Asahi reports.
NOJ - Jun 09
A student of a beauty school in Yanagawa City, Fukuoka Prefecture, has died and three other injured when alcohol was sprinkled onto a barbecue they were gathered around, setting their clothes on fire, TV Asahi reports.
Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako mark 30 years of marriage
NHK - Jun 09
Japan's Emperor and Empress mark 30 years of marriage on Friday. They say they are grateful to people for expressing their heartwarming feelings to them.
NHK - Jun 09
Japan's Emperor and Empress mark 30 years of marriage on Friday. They say they are grateful to people for expressing their heartwarming feelings to them.
Japan Upper House committee okays controversial bill to revise immigration law
NHK - Jun 09
An Upper House committee has approved a controversial bill to revise Japan's immigration law. The legislation is designed to make it easier to deport foreign nationals who are illegally staying in Japan, and to end long detentions in immigration facilities.
NHK - Jun 09
An Upper House committee has approved a controversial bill to revise Japan's immigration law. The legislation is designed to make it easier to deport foreign nationals who are illegally staying in Japan, and to end long detentions in immigration facilities.
Society Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7