Exposing the men selling videos of sexual violence filmed on public transport

In "Catching a pervert", the BBC Eye team exposes the men running an online business of sexual assault targeting women across East Asia.

#BBCEyeInvestigations uncovers an ugly business of sexual assault for sale.

We find websites selling thousands of videos of men sexually abusing women on trains, buses, and other crowded public places across East Asia. You can even order your own tailor-made assault on these sites.

They’re run by a shadowy figure known as “Uncle Qi”. He’s hailed as a guru by an online community of perverts. But who is he?

The hunt leads us to Japan, where sexual assault in public is known as "Chikan".

We take you inside this dark and twisted world to hear from the perpetrators of these horrendous crimes, and meet the women who are fighting back.

We visit a “Chikan” sex club where customers can pay to legally grope women in rooms decorated like trains, and we follow plain clothes police searching for sexual predators on Japan’s metro.

And we go undercover to expose the identity of the men running these websites who are cashing in on sexual violence.