Exposing the men selling videos of sexual violence filmed on public transport
#BBCEyeInvestigations uncovers an ugly business of sexual assault for sale.
We find websites selling thousands of videos of men sexually abusing women on trains, buses, and other crowded public places across East Asia. You can even order your own tailor-made assault on these sites.
They’re run by a shadowy figure known as “Uncle Qi”. He’s hailed as a guru by an online community of perverts. But who is he?
The hunt leads us to Japan, where sexual assault in public is known as "Chikan".
We take you inside this dark and twisted world to hear from the perpetrators of these horrendous crimes, and meet the women who are fighting back.
We visit a “Chikan” sex club where customers can pay to legally grope women in rooms decorated like trains, and we follow plain clothes police searching for sexual predators on Japan’s metro.
And we go undercover to expose the identity of the men running these websites who are cashing in on sexual violence.
BBC - Jun 12
In "Catching a pervert", the BBC Eye team exposes the men running an online business of sexual assault targeting women across East Asia.
NOJ - Jun 12
Footage of an attempted robbery of a watch shop in Kawasaki City on Sunday shows one of two men being pinned to the ground after they broke into the store, with a crowbar, before being chased out empty-handed by the manager, TV Asahi reports.
Japan Today - Jun 11
A 26-year-old woman was stabbed by a man in Tokyo’s Koto Ward late Friday. Police said the suspect, who was in his 30s, died after having apparently jumped from a nearby apartment building where he lived.
NOJ - Jun 09
A student of a beauty school in Yanagawa City, Fukuoka Prefecture, has died and three other injured when alcohol was sprinkled onto a barbecue they were gathered around, setting their clothes on fire, TV Asahi reports.
NHK - Jun 09
Japan's Emperor and Empress mark 30 years of marriage on Friday. They say they are grateful to people for expressing their heartwarming feelings to them.
NHK - Jun 07
Three 21-year-olds have had papers on them sent to prosecutors for posting online videos of themselves putting their mouths on an ice cream serving machine at a karaoke shop near Tokyo.
Kyodo - Jun 07
Four Chinese nationals have been arrested on suspicion of smuggling about 700 kilograms of illegal stimulants from the United Arab Emirates, police and customs officials said Wednesday.
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Jun 06
Japanese women make good use of tatemae before and during a relationship. Tatemae is a form of flattery used to avoid offending the other person's feelings.
NHK - Jun 06
A group of some 150 dental patients across Japan is seeking compensation from a clinic and a firm for botched teeth alignment procedures.
NHK - Jun 06
A transgender lawyer in Osaka working on LGBTQ rights has received death threats online, calling them a hate crime targeting a transgender person.
NHK - Jun 06
Three former members of the major Japanese talent agency, Johnny & Associates, have submitted a petition to political parties calling for revisions to the law on preventing child abuse.
wfsb.com - Jun 05
The search for a missing woman in Japan has been suspended. Patricia Wu-Murad, also known as Pattie, was reported missing by local police in Japan on April 10.
Japan Today - Jun 05
Police in Fukuoka said Sunday they have arrested four men over the death of a 43 year-old-man after a fight between several people on Saturday.
Japan Today - Jun 03
Police in Numazu, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 24-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man on suspicion of abandoning a newborn baby girl whose partially burned body was found along the coastline last month.
Japan Today - May 31
Police in Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 36-year-old self-employed man on suspicion of abusing his girlfriend’s 4-year-old daughter.
NHK - May 31
A district court in central Japan has ruled that the government's failure to recognize same-sex marriage violates the country's constitution.