Exploring Japan’s Tuna Town: Tuna Auction and Private Sushi Chef!!

Escape to a seaside paradise that’s home to one of Japan’s most famous fish markets.

Shizuka travels to Misaki Port Town for an unforgettable overnight experience at a 200-year-old local inn! She unwinds in the relaxing surroundings before being treated to an exclusive seafood dinner prepared just for her, by a private chef.

The next morning, Shizuka’s off to visit the local fish market, where she gets to experience a tuna auction up close. Ready for her next adventure, she then heads to Miura Port to chat about all things fish with a local wholesaler before heading to a fish market food hall to feast on some more seafood treats.