Exploring Japan’s Tuna Town: Tuna Auction and Private Sushi Chef!!
Japan by Food -- Jun 12
Escape to a seaside paradise that’s home to one of Japan’s most famous fish markets.
Shizuka travels to Misaki Port Town for an unforgettable overnight experience at a 200-year-old local inn! She unwinds in the relaxing surroundings before being treated to an exclusive seafood dinner prepared just for her, by a private chef.
The next morning, Shizuka’s off to visit the local fish market, where she gets to experience a tuna auction up close. Ready for her next adventure, she then heads to Miura Port to chat about all things fish with a local wholesaler before heading to a fish market food hall to feast on some more seafood treats.
Nikkei closes above 33,000 for the first time in 33 years
Japan's benchmark Nikkei gauge surged on Tuesday, closing over 30,000 for the first time in 33 years, led by technology shares on expectations of a flood of investment in chip-related companies.
ChatGPT operator CEO tells Japan students AI will evolve further
Sam Altman, CEO of ChatGPT operator OpenAI, told Japanese students on Monday that artificial intelligence technology will evolve further.
Japan's lower house passes contentious LGBT understanding bill
Japan's more powerful lower house passed a contentious bill on Tuesday to promote understanding of sexual minorities, paving the way for enacting the legislation by the end of the current parliamentary session through next week.
Japan's Line to quit online brokerage business in deal with Nomura
Japanese messaging app operator Line will withdraw from the online brokerage business that it ran as a joint venture with securities giant Nomura Holdings, the companies announced on Monday, as they battle a low profitability outlook stemming from intense competition.
Hitachi leaps ahead in quantum computer development
Japanese electronics maker Hitachi says it has taken a leap forward in the race to develop next-generation quantum computers.
Petition found in box that stopped Abe murder hearing
A suspicious package that prompted the cancellation of a hearing for the man accused of murdering former Japanese Prime Minister (PM) Shinzo Abe contained only a petition, and no explosives, local media said on Tuesday.
Former LDP kingmaker Mikio Aoki dies at 89
Former Liberal Democratic Party kingmaker Mikio Aoki died Sunday. He was 89.
Exposing the men selling videos of sexual violence filmed on public transport
In "Catching a pervert", the BBC Eye team exposes the men running an online business of sexual assault targeting women across East Asia.
Hearing for Abe murder suspect cancelled over suspicious object
The court cancelled the pre-trial hearing of the man, who faces an accusation of murdering Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe, on Monday after it received a suspicious object, local media reported.
Weather agency declares rainy season across Japan
The rainy season has officially begun across Japan, with the northeast and parts of central areas of the nation joining other regions already experiencing soggy weather, the weather agency said Sunday.
Japan to relax rules on taxis carrying packages and passengers
Japanese transport authorities have decided to ease rules on allowing taxis and chartered buses to carry cargo and passengers at the same time.
Bad timing for watch robber
Footage of an attempted robbery of a watch shop in Kawasaki City on Sunday shows one of two men being pinned to the ground after they broke into the store, with a crowbar, before being chased out empty-handed by the manager, TV Asahi reports.
Japan's Oda Tokito makes wheelchair tennis history
Seventeen-year-old Japanese tennis player Oda Tokito has won the French Open men's wheelchair singles title, becoming the youngest winner of a Grand Slam tournament in the category.
M6.2 earthquake hits Hokkaido, northern Japan
An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 6.2 has hit Hokkaido, northern Japan. Authorities say there is no threat of tsunami.
Woman stabbed on Tokyo street; suspect jumps to his death
A 26-year-old woman was stabbed by a man in Tokyo’s Koto Ward late Friday. Police said the suspect, who was in his 30s, died after having apparently jumped from a nearby apartment building where he lived.
