Hitachi leaps ahead in quantum computer development

Japanese electronics maker Hitachi says it has taken a leap forward in the race to develop next-generation quantum computers.

Its innovation centers on controlling the quantum bits, or qubits, that make up integrated circuits.

Hitachi has been taking advantage of its semiconductor technology using silicon transistors to develop quantum computers.

The key challenges are to increase the number of qubits and suppress errors that occur in the calculation process.

The company says it has developed a way to allow qubits to suppress errors that occur when they are next to each other.

It says it can efficiently control a large number of qubits. Hitachi aims to speed up development to put the technology into practical use.