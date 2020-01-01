Japan's Line to quit online brokerage business in deal with Nomura
3 years after entry, messaging app operator will hand over to partner
TOKYO, Jun 13 (Nikkei) - Japanese messaging app operator Line will withdraw from the online brokerage business that it ran as a joint venture with securities giant Nomura Holdings, the companies announced on Monday, as they battle a low profitability outlook stemming from intense competition.
The agreement, first reported by Nikkei, will see Line Securities transfer its mainline stock trading and other services to Nomura. Foreign exchange margin trading services will be the sole business that remains at the joint venture. The restructuring is set to be completed in 2024. ...continue reading
Nikkei closes above 33,000 for the first time in 33 years
marketscreener.com - Jun 13
Japan's benchmark Nikkei gauge surged on Tuesday, closing over 30,000 for the first time in 33 years, led by technology shares on expectations of a flood of investment in chip-related companies.
Japan's Line to quit online brokerage business in deal with Nomura
Nikkei - Jun 13
Japanese messaging app operator Line will withdraw from the online brokerage business that it ran as a joint venture with securities giant Nomura Holdings, the companies announced on Monday, as they battle a low profitability outlook stemming from intense competition.
Hotel rooms filling up again in Japan, but recovery stunted by labor shortages
The Japan News - Jun 12
Occupancy rates at hotels and other accommodations have been making a steady recovery, reaching 55.6% in April according to preliminary Tourism Agency statistics, which marks more than a four-fold increase from the lowest point of the coronavirus pandemic.
Japan GDP expands 0.7% in April on strong exports: JCER
Nikkei - Jun 12
Japan's gross domestic product grew at an annualized 0.7% pace in April, compared with the previous month, on a seasonally adjusted basis, led by strong exports, expanding for the first time since February, according to estimates by the Japan Center for Economic Research.
Serious 'labor shortage' in taxi industry
NOJ - Jun 07
While Kyoto Station is bustling and many tourists wait for a taxi, a shortage of drivers has left more than 50 vehicles in the taxi company's garage, TV Asahi reports.
Taiwan semiconductor manufacturer TSMC to build second factory in Kumamoto
NOJ - Jun 07
The world's leading semiconductor manufacturer TSMC headquartered in Taiwan has indicated a policy to build a second factory in Japan's Kumamoto prefecture, TV Asahi reports.
Starting Business in Japan: 5 Things You Must Know
newsonjapan.com - Jun 07
Hello there, entrepreneurs! We, at AJ Marketing, are thrilled to welcome you on this exciting journey towards expanding your business in Japan.
Japan wages rise after labour talks but weak consumption drags on economy
CNA - Jun 06
Japan's wages rose in April as major companies lifted pay at the fastest pace in three decades on workers' increased demands for salaries to keep up with inflation, but households' spending remained weak and underlined a patchy economic recovery.
Japan's government aiming for 30 percent female executives at top companies by 2030
NHK - Jun 06
The Japanese government announced on Monday a draft policy package for promoting gender equality. It includes a target of having at least 30% female executives at top companies by 2030.
Top 20 Influencer Marketing Agencies in Japan
newsonjapan.com - Jun 06
Influencer marketing is one of the best ways for international brands to enter the Japan market.
Nikkei jumps to 33-year high on U.S. stock surge, robust jobs data
Japan Today - Jun 05
Tokyo stocks closed Monday at 33-year highs as investor sentiment was boosted by a surge in U.S. stocks late last week and robust jobs data for May.
New Murakami Haruki novel tops Japan book sales
NHK - Jun 02
The latest novel by Japanese author Murakami Haruki has racked up the country's highest sales for any category of book in the past six months.
Three people charged over Ghosn's escape found not guilty in Turkey retrial
NHK - Jun 01
A lawyer for three people who were charged with helping former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn flee Japan has told NHK they were acquitted by a Turkish court in a retrial.
Norwegian fund to reject all-male boards in Japanese firms
Japan Today - May 31
Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's biggest, will from now on vote against the nomination of all-male boards in Japanese companies, a senior fund official said Tuesday.
Air Nippon Airways launches NFTs marketplace
coinjournal.net - May 31
The largest airline in Japan, Air Nippon Airways (ANA), has today launched an aeronautical-themed non-fungible tokens (NFTs) marketplace with its subsidiary ANA Neo.
Nikkei hits highest since July 1990 on weak yen, US optimism
yahoo.com - May 29
Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Monday to its highest level since July 1990, buoyed by optimism over a U.S. debt ceiling deal and a weaker yen.
