Petition found in box that stopped Abe murder hearing
themalaysianreserve.com -- Jun 13
A suspicious package that prompted the cancellation of a hearing for the man accused of murdering former Japanese Prime Minister (PM) Shinzo Abe contained only a petition, and no explosives, local media said on Tuesday.
Tetsuya Yamagami had been due to make his first appearance before a court in western Japan’s Nara on Monday, accused of shooting the former leader last July.
But the session was “cancelled as staff were evacuated from the building after a suspicious item was delivered to the court”, a court spokesman told AFP.
Police were called after the object set off a metal detector, local police said.
It was then moved to an open area, where bomb specialists in protective gear investigated. ...continue reading
Japan's lower house passes contentious LGBT understanding bill
Kyodo - Jun 13
Japan's more powerful lower house passed a contentious bill on Tuesday to promote understanding of sexual minorities, paving the way for enacting the legislation by the end of the current parliamentary session through next week.
Petition found in box that stopped Abe murder hearing
Former LDP kingmaker Mikio Aoki dies at 89
Japan Times - Jun 12
Former Liberal Democratic Party kingmaker Mikio Aoki died Sunday. He was 89.
Hearing for Abe murder suspect cancelled over suspicious object
WION - Jun 12
The court cancelled the pre-trial hearing of the man, who faces an accusation of murdering Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe, on Monday after it received a suspicious object, local media reported.
Japan revises law to ease deportation of failed asylum seekers
AFP - Jun 09
Japan enacted an immigration law on Friday allowing the government to deport failed asylum seekers, despite pushback from opposition parties and rights groups.
Japan Upper House committee okays controversial bill to revise immigration law
NHK - Jun 09
An Upper House committee has approved a controversial bill to revise Japan's immigration law. The legislation is designed to make it easier to deport foreign nationals who are illegally staying in Japan, and to end long detentions in immigration facilities.
Japan court rules that not allowing same-sex marriage is 'in a state of unconstitutionality'
abc.net.au - Jun 08
Japan's Fukuoka District Court ruled on Thursday that not allowing same-sex marriage was "in a state of unconstitutionality", in a complicated ruling that fell short of marriage-equality activists' expectations.
Final deliberations on revised immigration law; thousands hold demonstration to oppose bill
NOJ - Jun 08
As deliberations on the bill to revise the Immigration Control Act reached their final stage in the Diet on Wednesday, about 4,000 opponents staged a demonstration calling for the abolishment of the bill, TV Asahi reports.
Online divorce and bankruptcy procedures approved
NOJ - Jun 07
Japan's revised civil law which allows non-trial procedures such as divorce and bankruptcy to be conducted online was passed Tuesday by a majority vote in a House of Representatives plenary session.
France unenthusiastic about proposal for NATO office in Japan
alarabiya.net - Jun 07
France is unenthusiastic about a proposal for NATO to open a liaison office in Japan, an official said on Tuesday, adding the move would take the alliance away from its prime region of focus.
Ex-Japanese lawmaker GaaSyy arrested
NHK - Jun 05
Japanese police have arrested the former YouTuber-turned Upper House member GaaSyy on suspicion of multiple allegations, including intimidation.
Japan, US, S.Korea agree to activate real-time sharing of missile data this year
NHK - Jun 04
Japan, the United States and South Korea have agreed to upgrade their security relationship to enable real-time monitoring of missiles launched by North Korea. The countries will activate the new data-sharing mechanism by the end of the year.
Japan PM’s private photo leaked, causes security concerns
Daily Sun - Jun 03
A private photo of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, taken at his official residence, was leaked by a magazine on Friday, with critics arguing the action was inappropriate and generated security issues at what they consider a public facility, reports Kyodo News.
Expressway tolls extended for 50 years to 2115
NOJ - Jun 02
Japan's House of Councillors pass a law Wednesday extending the deadline for collecting expressway tolls, which had been until 2065, by 50 years to 2115, TV Asahi reports.
Japan to channel billions of dollars into raising birth rate
DW News - Jun 02
The Japanese government on Thursday announced specific measures to curb falling birth rates by boosting financial support for households with children.
Japan aims to halve pollen emissions in 30 years to tackle hay fever
Kyodo - May 31
Japan on Tuesday unveiled a comprehensive policy package to tackle hay fever caused by pollen from cedar and cypress trees, aiming to halve emissions over the next 30 years.
