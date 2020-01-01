Nikkei closes above 33,000 for the first time in 33 years

SoftBank Group Corp jumped 5.25% on reports it may team up on an AI venture with ChatGPT operator OpenAI and that its semiconductor unit Arm is in investment talks with Intel Corp. Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest Corp soared 4.79%.

Toyota Motor Corp shares leapt 4.99% after the automaker announced plans to market next-generation battery electronic vehicles (EVs) from 2026.

The Nikkei climbed for a third-straight session, adding 1.8% to 33,018.65, closing above the key psychological level for the first time since July 1990. The broader Topix gained 1.16% to 2,264.79. ...continue reading