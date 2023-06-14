Japan PM Kishida unveils new child care plan amid election speculation

He has pledged to set aside Y3.5 trillion over three years for child support. The big-spending policy has fanned speculation that he could call a snap poll as early as this week. Japan recorded a historic low of fewer than 800,000 new births in 2022. Experts have blamed Japan's high cost of living and lack of child care support for the fertility crisis.

Kishida says a key factor behind the declining birthrate is the incomes of young people.

He says his government will continue to promote economic growth while doing all it can to raise incomes of younger generations.

The government aims to spend about 25 billion dollars annually over the next three years to focus on the issue.

The measures will remove the limit on household income for receiving child-rearing allowances from the government.

Coverage will be expanded to children in senior high school.

Families will be able to get a monthly allowance of 30,000 yen, or about 215 dollars, for their third child and onwards, regardless of age.

The government plans to start the changes in October next year.

To reduce the cost burden for post-secondary education, more students will be eligible for scholarships or reduced tuition fees.

Japan also plans to increase financial support for childbirth such as having childbirth expenses covered by public health insurance