Man arrested for robbing watch shop claims he applied for the 'job' on social networking site

Police in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, say a 26-year-old man who was arrested after robbing a watch store in Kawasaki on Sunday said he applied for the job on a social networking site.

According to police, Takahiro Yagi, a resident of Takatsuki City, Osaka Prefecture, and another man, wearing face masks, entered the Sweet Road Kawasaki vintage watch shop in Saiwai Ward at around 1 p.m. on Sunday, Kyodo News reported. The two men shattered the store’s showcase with a crowbar but fled with just a Rolex watch.

The 35-year-old store manager chased them and managed to catch Yagi, with the help of a passerby. The second man got away in a car parked near the store.

A 43-year-old male employee suffered injuries to his left wrist during the robbery. None of the customers inside the watch shop were injured.