Man arrested after Nagasaki A-bomb park paper cranes found burned

A man passing by the Nagasaki Peace Park reported to firefighters around 6:20 a.m. that a large number of origami cranes were on fire. The 23-year-old man, arrested on the spot on suspicion of property damage, has admitted to using a lighter to set fire to the paper cranes, police said.

The prefectural official has been undergoing treatment for illness, and the police are investigating his motive and other details. ...continue reading