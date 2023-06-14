2 dead, 1 injured in shooting incident at SDF firing range in Japan
4月入隊の18歳自衛官候補が発砲 3人が撃たれ2人が死亡
Nikkei -- Jun 14
Two Self-Defense Forces members died and another was seriously injured after being shot by a trainee member with a rifle at an SDF firing range in Gifu, central Japan, on Wednesday, police and other sources said.
The 18-year-old male Ground Self-Defense Force trainee was arrested at the site for alleged attempted murder following the incident that occurred at around 9 a.m. during an exercise at the GSDF facility. He has admitted to the shooting, police said. The GSDF will hold a press conference later in the day in Tokyo.
【速報 JUST IN 】【速報中】陸自射撃場 銃発砲「死亡の2人は25歳と52歳の隊員」 #nhk_news https://t.co/7GLF2GcPW0— NHKニュース (@nhk_news) June 14, 2023
The three men, two in their 20s and one in his 50s, were taken to hospital after being shot, according to local firefighters. ...continue reading
Jun 14 (ANNnewsCH) - 岐阜市の陸上自衛隊射撃場での小銃発射事件で、防衛省は撃たれた3人のうち、新たに1人が死亡したと発表しました。20代の男性自衛隊員とみられます。 ...continue reading
4 cats with crushed heads found in Kobe cemetery
NOJ - Jun 14
The corpses of four cats with their heads crushed were found at a cemetery in Kobe on Tuesday morning, TV Asashi reports.
Man arrested after Nagasaki A-bomb park paper cranes found burned
Kyodo - Jun 14
A Nagasaki prefectural government official was arrested Tuesday after paper cranes symbolizing peace were found burned at a Nagasaki park commemorating the victims of the atomic bombing of the southwestern Japan city in 1945.
Man arrested for robbing watch shop claims he applied for the 'job' on social networking site
Japan Today - Jun 14
Police in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, say a 26-year-old man who was arrested after robbing a watch store in Kawasaki on Sunday said he applied for the job on a social networking site.
Toyota announces initiative for all-solid state battery as part of electric vehicles plan
AP - Jun 14
Toyota plans to make an all solid-state battery as part of its ambitious plans for battery electric vehicles, the company said Tuesday, amid mounting criticism Japan’s top automaker needs to do more to fight climate change.
Japan PM Kishida unveils new child care plan amid election speculation
CNA / NHK - Jun 14
Mr Kishida has announced a major plan to stem the country's falling birth rate.
Nikkei closes above 33,000 for the first time in 33 years
marketscreener.com - Jun 13
Japan's benchmark Nikkei gauge surged on Tuesday, closing over 30,000 for the first time in 33 years, led by technology shares on expectations of a flood of investment in chip-related companies.
ChatGPT operator CEO tells Japan students AI will evolve further
The Japan News - Jun 13
Sam Altman, CEO of ChatGPT operator OpenAI, told Japanese students on Monday that artificial intelligence technology will evolve further.
Japan's lower house passes contentious LGBT understanding bill
Kyodo - Jun 13
Japan's more powerful lower house passed a contentious bill on Tuesday to promote understanding of sexual minorities, paving the way for enacting the legislation by the end of the current parliamentary session through next week.
Japan's Line to quit online brokerage business in deal with Nomura
Nikkei - Jun 13
Japanese messaging app operator Line will withdraw from the online brokerage business that it ran as a joint venture with securities giant Nomura Holdings, the companies announced on Monday, as they battle a low profitability outlook stemming from intense competition.
Hitachi leaps ahead in quantum computer development
NHK - Jun 13
Japanese electronics maker Hitachi says it has taken a leap forward in the race to develop next-generation quantum computers.
Petition found in box that stopped Abe murder hearing
themalaysianreserve.com - Jun 13
A suspicious package that prompted the cancellation of a hearing for the man accused of murdering former Japanese Prime Minister (PM) Shinzo Abe contained only a petition, and no explosives, local media said on Tuesday.
Exploring Japan’s Tuna Town: Tuna Auction and Private Sushi Chef!!
Japan by Food - Jun 12
Escape to a seaside paradise that’s home to one of Japan’s most famous fish markets.
Former LDP kingmaker Mikio Aoki dies at 89
Japan Times - Jun 12
Former Liberal Democratic Party kingmaker Mikio Aoki died Sunday. He was 89.
Exposing the men selling videos of sexual violence filmed on public transport
BBC - Jun 12
In "Catching a pervert", the BBC Eye team exposes the men running an online business of sexual assault targeting women across East Asia.
Hearing for Abe murder suspect cancelled over suspicious object
WION - Jun 12
The court cancelled the pre-trial hearing of the man, who faces an accusation of murdering Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe, on Monday after it received a suspicious object, local media reported.
