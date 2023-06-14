2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost Y7,500 per adult
Japan Times -- Jun 14
Adult tickets for the 2025 World Expo in Osaka are set to cost Y7,500 ($50), its organizing association said Wednesday, representing a 25% rise from the initially proposed Y6,000 price tag.
Tickets are set to cost Y4,200 for visitors between ages 12 and 17 and Y1,800 for those between 4 and 11, while those age 3 and under can enter for free, the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition said during a news conference.
The revenue generated from the tickets will largely go toward covering the event’s operational and security costs, which are likely to balloon from the initial estimate of Y80.9 billion due to rises in commodity prices and wages.
Tickets are slated to become available at the end of November, 500 days before the expo opens on April 13, 2025, with visitors able to purchase electronic tickets six months in advance. ...continue reading
Tottori Sand Dunes: Japan's otherworldly disappearing desert
CNN - Jun 15
Sprawling heaps of golden grains of sand rise in peaks toward the hot sun. From the base of the desert’s tallest dune, a bright blue sky peeks out from beyond the vast expanse.
Trying the Junior Suite on the Japanese Ferry to Hokkaido | Shin Nihonkai Ferry
Solo Travel Japan - Jun 15
I'm taking Shin Nihonkai Ferry from Tsuruga to Hokkaido. This Japanese Ferry has Junior Suite which includes full course meals. It will be a 20 hours 35 minutes trip.
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost Y7,500 per adult
Japan Times - Jun 14
Adult tickets for the 2025 World Expo in Osaka are set to cost Y7,500 ($50), its organizing association said Wednesday, representing a 25% rise from the initially proposed Y6,000 price tag.
2 otters born at aquarium in Japan
WBNS 10TV - Jun 14
OTTER-LY ADORABLE: Two Asian small-clawed otters were born at an aquarium in Japan recently.
Weather agency declares rainy season across Japan
Kyodo - Jun 12
The rainy season has officially begun across Japan, with the northeast and parts of central areas of the nation joining other regions already experiencing soggy weather, the weather agency said Sunday.
10 Things to Do in Yokohama -- Japan Tour Guide
King Kogi - Jun 12
Yokohama is the second largest city in Japan but it's often overlooked by tourists from downtown Tokyo.
WE SHIPPED OUR UK VAN TO JAPAN - BUT WILL SHE START?
TREAD the globe - Jun 12
After leaving the UK in January 2020 our van has finally arrived in Japan, after 2 months. The question is will she start ?
[Monsters In Tokyo] #4 Kurihama Godzilla Slide
NOJ - Jun 10
The Godzilla Slide at Kurihama Flower World a is retro Japan slice of delight.
'Violent crows' attack tourists during breeding season
NOJ - Jun 08
The crows have reached mating season and are becoming ferocious, causing havoc among tourists, TV Asahi reports.
These BIZARRE Things are NORMAL in Japan
Mrs Eats - Jun 08
Japan is home to some WEIRD stuff! Like a festival where demons come to your house and scare the poop out of your kids.
[Monsters In Tokyo] #5 Kaiju Sakaba (Monster Bar)
NOJ - Jun 07
Grab a drink with monsters at this Shinbashi bar, filled with kaiju from the popular Ultraman series, such as crab-looking monster Baltan Seijin.
A Day in The Japanese Mountains: Pilgrimage To The 2000 Years Old Afuri Shrine
Japan by Food - Jun 05
Step outside of the big city and connect with an ancient part of Japanese culture. Shizuka travels to Isehara to learn all about the performance art of Noh, experience a pilgrimage to Afuri Shrine, and of course, enjoy the delicious local food!
Inside Japan's Most BRUTAL Prison
Abroad in Japan - Jun 05
As we reach Japan's most northern point we explore Abashiri prison and hear how one man escaped it, ride an incredible ice breaker ship and go fishing for lunch.
Private Cabin on Japan's 15-Hour Night Bus | Fukuoka - Tokyo
travelgeek - Jun 05
Today, we are moving on "Hakatagou", which is nicknamed as "King of Night Bus", from Fukuoka to Tokyo for 15 hours. Just relax and enjoy the night bus ride.
Heavy rains pound wide areas of Japan
NHK - Jun 03
Heavy rain continued from Friday through Saturday morning, bringing record rainfall to several parts of Japan. The Meteorological Agency is calling on people to remain on the alert for landslides and swollen rivers.
Construction begins for new Haneda airport train line
Japan Today - Jun 03
A ground-breaking ceremony was held on Friday in Tokyo to mark the start of construction for a new train line connecting Tokyo Station and the capital's Haneda airport that will begin service before March 2032.
