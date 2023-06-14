2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost Y7,500 per adult

Adult tickets for the 2025 World Expo in Osaka are set to cost Y7,500 ($50), its organizing association said Wednesday, representing a 25% rise from the initially proposed Y6,000 price tag.

Tickets are set to cost Y4,200 for visitors between ages 12 and 17 and Y1,800 for those between 4 and 11, while those age 3 and under can enter for free, the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition said during a news conference.

The revenue generated from the tickets will largely go toward covering the event’s operational and security costs, which are likely to balloon from the initial estimate of Y80.9 billion due to rises in commodity prices and wages.

Tickets are slated to become available at the end of November, 500 days before the expo opens on April 13, 2025, with visitors able to purchase electronic tickets six months in advance.