Chicago woman found after vanishing in Tokyo

An American woman has been located after mysteriously vanishing for over a week while traveling in Tokyo with a friend.

Kandace Schipper, 29, had last been seen in Shibuya, Japan, on June 5 according to a credit card transaction that notified her family.

Her family released a statement Wednesday night saying the tourist has been found safe, according to Fox.

The statement says: "We're relieved to share that we've obtained our beloved daughter, sister and cousin Kandace Schipper's location.