World's largest indoor Harry Potter attraction unveiled in Tokyo
「ハリー・ポッター」施設公開 人気映画の舞台裏を体験
According to The Japan Times, the “Making of Harry Potter” attraction has been built in Nerima Ward in the centre of the city. It has taken over from the 30,000-sq-m Toshimaen park, which closed for business in August 2020 after nearly 100 years.
The new park takes the form of a Warner Bros Studio Tour. This will show visitors a “wizarding school” set, complete with props that will allow them to enter the fantasy world of the books and movies.
Visitors can shoot videos that will be projected onto a screen, making it appear that they are part of the background of the movie series.
In addition to the replica sets, visitors can eat at restaurants serving British delicacies such as afternoon tea, fish ‘n’ chips, and roast beef. ...continue reading
Japan Times - Jun 15
