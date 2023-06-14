Footage of man kicking cow in western Japan goes viral, prompts inspection

Footage of a man kicking a cow in western Japan has gone viral on social media, prompting local officials to inspect a farm.

The Shimane prefectural government says it received reports on Sunday of the video posted on TikTok.

The footage shows a man pulling a rope attached to the cow and kicking the animal's face and neck multiple times inside what appears to be a cattleshed.

On Monday, Shimane officials questioned the manager of the farm in Oda City who admitted that one of the farm's employees did the act and then posted the footage. ...continue reading