Man in Japan arrested for stealing 1,500 Pokemon cards worth $11k
“闇バイト”狙われるポケモンカード 報酬受け取れず…窃盗で男逮捕
Masaki Omori saw a Twitter post for a yami baito, or also known as a “dark” part-time job. These jobs recruit people through social networking sites such as Facebook and Twitter and usually promise high salaries.
Omori, who is from Urasoe in Okinawa prefecture, responded to one such social media post and was told to steal Pokemon cards, for which he would be paid more than 1 million yen after the job.
But he never got paid.
At 5am on April 12, Omori allegedly broke into a store at Tokyo’s Akihabara district and stole the cards.
Omori subsequently took the cards to a park in Ibaraki prefecture and handed them to his contact, reported SoraNews24. He was then told to pick up his payment at a location at a later date, said the news report, but no one showed up when Omori went to the location. ...continue reading
