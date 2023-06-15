Tokyo warns against use of AI for summer homework

Tokyo's board of education has issued a notice asking school officials to warn students against becoming dependent on generative AI when doing homework over the summer vacation.

The notice was issued Tuesday to schools run by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

In the notice, the education board stressed the need in education to nurture students' ability to think on their own.

In addition to calling on school officials to encourage students to not rely on generative AI, the notice also said officials should not allow students to copy and submit answers produced by AI.

It also urged school officials to encourage students to write reports on the basis of what they've been taught in class.

Citing specific homework examples, the education board mentioned diaries, book reports, programming and the creation of posters for interschool competitions.