Japan lawmakers advance controversial LGBTQ bill

The country’s coalition government had debated the wording for months.

Conservative politicians had said an anti-discrimination clause could deepen social divisions or open up companies and individuals to malicious lawsuits.

Legislators finally settled on a clause opposing “unjust discrimination” against sexual minorities, adding the word “unjust” after extensive wrangling.

The bill now moves to the upper house, where it is widely expected to be approved and become law. ...continue reading

Jun 15 (Kyodo) - LGBTなど性的少数者への理解増進を目的とした法案は15日の参院内閣委員会で、与党修正案を自民、公明両党や日本維新の会などの賛成多数で可決された。