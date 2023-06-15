Kishida says he will not call a snap election, ending weeks of speculation

The past week has seen a political tug-of-war between Kishida and the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan over whether the party would submit a no-confidence motion, and if so, whether Kishida will respond by dissolving the Lower House for a snap election.

“If the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan submits a no-confidence motion, I have asked earlier (Liberal Democratic Party) Secretary-General (Toshimitsu) Motegi to vote it down immediately,” Kishida told a press gaggle Thursday evening at the Prime Minister’s Office. ...continue reading