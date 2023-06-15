Kishida says he will not call a snap election, ending weeks of speculation
TOKYO, Jun 15 (Japan Times) - Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced Thursday that he will not dissolve the Lower House for a snap election during the current parliamentary session, ending months of speculation on whether he would call an election while his approval ratings are relatively high.
The past week has seen a political tug-of-war between Kishida and the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan over whether the party would submit a no-confidence motion, and if so, whether Kishida will respond by dissolving the Lower House for a snap election.
“If the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan submits a no-confidence motion, I have asked earlier (Liberal Democratic Party) Secretary-General (Toshimitsu) Motegi to vote it down immediately,” Kishida told a press gaggle Thursday evening at the Prime Minister’s Office. ...continue reading
Japan Times - Jun 15
Japan lawmakers advance controversial LGBTQ bill
Japan’s lower house on Tuesday approved proposed legislation aimed at “promoting understanding” of LGBTQ issues but campaigners criticised the bill for its watered-down language.
Japan PM Kishida unveils new child care plan amid election speculation
Mr Kishida has announced a major plan to stem the country's falling birth rate.
Japan's lower house passes contentious LGBT understanding bill
Japan's more powerful lower house passed a contentious bill on Tuesday to promote understanding of sexual minorities, paving the way for enacting the legislation by the end of the current parliamentary session through next week.
Petition found in box that stopped Abe murder hearing
A suspicious package that prompted the cancellation of a hearing for the man accused of murdering former Japanese Prime Minister (PM) Shinzo Abe contained only a petition, and no explosives, local media said on Tuesday.
Former LDP kingmaker Mikio Aoki dies at 89
Former Liberal Democratic Party kingmaker Mikio Aoki died Sunday. He was 89.
Hearing for Abe murder suspect cancelled over suspicious object
The court cancelled the pre-trial hearing of the man, who faces an accusation of murdering Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe, on Monday after it received a suspicious object, local media reported.
Japan revises law to ease deportation of failed asylum seekers
Japan enacted an immigration law on Friday allowing the government to deport failed asylum seekers, despite pushback from opposition parties and rights groups.
Japan Upper House committee okays controversial bill to revise immigration law
An Upper House committee has approved a controversial bill to revise Japan's immigration law. The legislation is designed to make it easier to deport foreign nationals who are illegally staying in Japan, and to end long detentions in immigration facilities.
Japan court rules that not allowing same-sex marriage is 'in a state of unconstitutionality'
Japan's Fukuoka District Court ruled on Thursday that not allowing same-sex marriage was "in a state of unconstitutionality", in a complicated ruling that fell short of marriage-equality activists' expectations.
Final deliberations on revised immigration law; thousands hold demonstration to oppose bill
As deliberations on the bill to revise the Immigration Control Act reached their final stage in the Diet on Wednesday, about 4,000 opponents staged a demonstration calling for the abolishment of the bill, TV Asahi reports.
Online divorce and bankruptcy procedures approved
Japan's revised civil law which allows non-trial procedures such as divorce and bankruptcy to be conducted online was passed Tuesday by a majority vote in a House of Representatives plenary session.
France unenthusiastic about proposal for NATO office in Japan
France is unenthusiastic about a proposal for NATO to open a liaison office in Japan, an official said on Tuesday, adding the move would take the alliance away from its prime region of focus.
Ex-Japanese lawmaker GaaSyy arrested
Japanese police have arrested the former YouTuber-turned Upper House member GaaSyy on suspicion of multiple allegations, including intimidation.
Japan, US, S.Korea agree to activate real-time sharing of missile data this year
Japan, the United States and South Korea have agreed to upgrade their security relationship to enable real-time monitoring of missiles launched by North Korea. The countries will activate the new data-sharing mechanism by the end of the year.
Japan PM’s private photo leaked, causes security concerns
A private photo of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, taken at his official residence, was leaked by a magazine on Friday, with critics arguing the action was inappropriate and generated security issues at what they consider a public facility, reports Kyodo News.
