Two North Korean ballistic missiles likely fell in Japan's EEZ
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff also confirmed the launches. They say the North fired two short-range ballistic missiles eastward at around 7:30 p.m.
Japanese Parliamentary Vice Defense Minister Onoda Kimi told reporters on Thursday evening that North Korea launched at least two ballistic missiles eastward from near the country's west coast at around 7:24 and 7:36 p.m. that day.
She said the missiles flew about 850 and 900 kilometers and reached a maximum altitude of 50 kilometers on their 11-minute flights.
She also said the missiles are believed to have fallen into Japan's EEZ about 250 kilometers off the island of Hegurajima in Ishikawa Prefecture.
She added that the missiles may have flown on irregular trajectories.
NHK - Jun 16
Japan Times - Jun 15
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced Thursday that he will not dissolve the Lower House for a snap election during the current parliamentary session, ending months of speculation on whether he would call an election while his approval ratings are relatively high.
straitstimes.com - Jun 15
Japan’s lower house on Tuesday approved proposed legislation aimed at “promoting understanding” of LGBTQ issues but campaigners criticised the bill for its watered-down language.
CNA / NHK - Jun 14
Mr Kishida has announced a major plan to stem the country's falling birth rate.
Kyodo - Jun 13
Japan's more powerful lower house passed a contentious bill on Tuesday to promote understanding of sexual minorities, paving the way for enacting the legislation by the end of the current parliamentary session through next week.
themalaysianreserve.com - Jun 13
A suspicious package that prompted the cancellation of a hearing for the man accused of murdering former Japanese Prime Minister (PM) Shinzo Abe contained only a petition, and no explosives, local media said on Tuesday.
Japan Times - Jun 12
Former Liberal Democratic Party kingmaker Mikio Aoki died Sunday. He was 89.
WION - Jun 12
The court cancelled the pre-trial hearing of the man, who faces an accusation of murdering Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe, on Monday after it received a suspicious object, local media reported.
AFP - Jun 09
Japan enacted an immigration law on Friday allowing the government to deport failed asylum seekers, despite pushback from opposition parties and rights groups.
NHK - Jun 09
An Upper House committee has approved a controversial bill to revise Japan's immigration law. The legislation is designed to make it easier to deport foreign nationals who are illegally staying in Japan, and to end long detentions in immigration facilities.
abc.net.au - Jun 08
Japan's Fukuoka District Court ruled on Thursday that not allowing same-sex marriage was "in a state of unconstitutionality", in a complicated ruling that fell short of marriage-equality activists' expectations.
NOJ - Jun 08
As deliberations on the bill to revise the Immigration Control Act reached their final stage in the Diet on Wednesday, about 4,000 opponents staged a demonstration calling for the abolishment of the bill, TV Asahi reports.
NOJ - Jun 07
Japan's revised civil law which allows non-trial procedures such as divorce and bankruptcy to be conducted online was passed Tuesday by a majority vote in a House of Representatives plenary session.
alarabiya.net - Jun 07
France is unenthusiastic about a proposal for NATO to open a liaison office in Japan, an official said on Tuesday, adding the move would take the alliance away from its prime region of focus.
NHK - Jun 05
Japanese police have arrested the former YouTuber-turned Upper House member GaaSyy on suspicion of multiple allegations, including intimidation.
NHK - Jun 04
Japan, the United States and South Korea have agreed to upgrade their security relationship to enable real-time monitoring of missiles launched by North Korea. The countries will activate the new data-sharing mechanism by the end of the year.