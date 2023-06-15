Two North Korean ballistic missiles likely fell in Japan's EEZ

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff also confirmed the launches. They say the North fired two short-range ballistic missiles eastward at around 7:30 p.m.

Japanese Parliamentary Vice Defense Minister Onoda Kimi told reporters on Thursday evening that North Korea launched at least two ballistic missiles eastward from near the country's west coast at around 7:24 and 7:36 p.m. that day.

She said the missiles flew about 850 and 900 kilometers and reached a maximum altitude of 50 kilometers on their 11-minute flights.

She also said the missiles are believed to have fallen into Japan's EEZ about 250 kilometers off the island of Hegurajima in Ishikawa Prefecture.

She added that the missiles may have flown on irregular trajectories. ...continue reading