Kura Sushi seeks to taste success in China with 100-store target
The new location boasts a prime spot inside a popular shopping center easily accessible via three subway lines. As with locations in Japan, the Shanghai restaurant features a smart system where customers can dine without coming into contact with staff or touching any store devices -- from using a touchless screen to enter the number of people in their parties to paying their bills.
The menu features items limited to China, such as salmon tataki sold for 12 yuan ($1.70) per plate, as well as familiar dishes from Japan, including broiled eel, which costs 24 yuan. About 80% of the ingredients are procured in China, the company said.
Kura Sushi operates 98 restaurants in the U.S. and Taiwan and plans to grow to 400 locations outside of Japan by 2030. ...continue reading
NHK - Jun 16
Farmers in northern Japan have put premium watermelons up for the season's first auctions, with one of them selling for 700,000 yen, or around 5,000 dollars.
Nikkei - Jun 16
Conveyor-belt sushi chain Kura Sushi opened its first mainland China location Thursday in Shanghai, aiming to have 100 outlets in the world's second-largest economy by 2033 as locals resume dining out after long COVID shutdowns.
NHK - Jun 16
Japan's Defense Ministry says North Korea has launched two ballistic missiles that may have dropped in the country's exclusive economic zone, or EEZ, in the Sea of Japan.
Nikkei - Jun 16
A legal battle between Zoom, the U.S.-based video conferencing system, and a Japanese audio equipment manufacturer of the same name has turned into a quagmire.
Nikkei - Jun 16
The Japanese government will cover half the cost of a new supercomputer being built in Hokkaido, which alone will triple the nation's processing capabilities for developing generative artificial intelligence.
Japan Times - Jun 15
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced Thursday that he will not dissolve the Lower House for a snap election during the current parliamentary session, ending months of speculation on whether he would call an election while his approval ratings are relatively high.
straitstimes.com - Jun 15
Japan’s lower house on Tuesday approved proposed legislation aimed at “promoting understanding” of LGBTQ issues but campaigners criticised the bill for its watered-down language.
NOJ - Jun 15
ABEJA, which develops AI = artificial intelligence, has been listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Growth Market, TV Tokyo reports.
NHK - Jun 15
Tokyo's board of education has issued a notice asking school officials to warn students against becoming dependent on generative AI when doing homework over the summer vacation.
straitstimes.com - Jun 15
A 35-year-old man in Japan has been arrested after stealing about 1,500 Pokemon cards worth 1.15 million yen (S$11,000), according to local media reports this week.
CNN - Jun 15
Sprawling heaps of golden grains of sand rise in peaks toward the hot sun. From the base of the desert’s tallest dune, a bright blue sky peeks out from beyond the vast expanse.
Reuters - Jun 15
Japan's exports grew unexpectedly in May on robust car sales, though the rate of expansion slowed to a crawl as inflation and rising interest rates bit into global demand, highlighting a patchy recovery in the world's third-largest economy.
NHK - Jun 15
Footage of a man kicking a cow in western Japan has gone viral on social media, prompting local officials to inspect a farm.
globalconstructionreview.com - Jun 15
A theme park in Tokyo based on the Harry Potter movies was shown to the press today, ahead of its opening to the public on Friday.
the-sun.com - Jun 15
An American woman has been located after mysteriously vanishing for over a week while traveling in Tokyo with a friend.