Kura Sushi seeks to taste success in China with 100-store target

Conveyor-belt sushi chain Kura Sushi opened its first mainland China location Thursday in Shanghai, aiming to have 100 outlets in the world's second-largest economy by 2033 as locals resume dining out after long COVID shutdowns.

The new location boasts a prime spot inside a popular shopping center easily accessible via three subway lines. As with locations in Japan, the Shanghai restaurant features a smart system where customers can dine without coming into contact with staff or touching any store devices -- from using a touchless screen to enter the number of people in their parties to paying their bills.

The menu features items limited to China, such as salmon tataki sold for 12 yuan ($1.70) per plate, as well as familiar dishes from Japan, including broiled eel, which costs 24 yuan. About 80% of the ingredients are procured in China, the company said.

Kura Sushi operates 98 restaurants in the U.S. and Taiwan and plans to grow to 400 locations outside of Japan by 2030.