Feminists destroy women's rights?
Japanese Comedian Meshida -- Jun 16
In short, feminists think they have stopped the commodification of sex but they are actually promoting the commodification of sex.
Recently a swimming suit photo session scheduled for Saitama Prefecture had to be canceled due to complaints from a middle-aged feminists who are members of the Japanese Communist Party and now it has sparked a great deal of controversy. Feminist denounce that swimsuit photo session as a commercialization of sex the feminists who are supposed to protect women's rights have a stripped women over their rights to participate in swimsuit photo shoots as professional models.
Feminists destroy women's rights?
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Jun 16
In short, feminists think they have stopped the commodification of sex but they are actually promoting the commodification of sex.
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Jun 16
In short, feminists think they have stopped the commodification of sex but they are actually promoting the commodification of sex.
Man in Japan arrested for stealing 1,500 Pokemon cards worth $11k
straitstimes.com - Jun 15
A 35-year-old man in Japan has been arrested after stealing about 1,500 Pokemon cards worth 1.15 million yen (S$11,000), according to local media reports this week.
straitstimes.com - Jun 15
A 35-year-old man in Japan has been arrested after stealing about 1,500 Pokemon cards worth 1.15 million yen (S$11,000), according to local media reports this week.
Footage of man kicking cow in western Japan goes viral, prompts inspection
NHK - Jun 15
Footage of a man kicking a cow in western Japan has gone viral on social media, prompting local officials to inspect a farm.
NHK - Jun 15
Footage of a man kicking a cow in western Japan has gone viral on social media, prompting local officials to inspect a farm.
Chicago woman found after vanishing in Tokyo
the-sun.com - Jun 15
An American woman has been located after mysteriously vanishing for over a week while traveling in Tokyo with a friend.
the-sun.com - Jun 15
An American woman has been located after mysteriously vanishing for over a week while traveling in Tokyo with a friend.
4 cats with crushed heads found in Kobe cemetery
NOJ - Jun 14
The corpses of four cats with their heads crushed were found at a cemetery in Kobe on Tuesday morning, TV Asashi reports.
NOJ - Jun 14
The corpses of four cats with their heads crushed were found at a cemetery in Kobe on Tuesday morning, TV Asashi reports.
Man arrested after Nagasaki A-bomb park paper cranes found burned
Kyodo - Jun 14
A Nagasaki prefectural government official was arrested Tuesday after paper cranes symbolizing peace were found burned at a Nagasaki park commemorating the victims of the atomic bombing of the southwestern Japan city in 1945.
Kyodo - Jun 14
A Nagasaki prefectural government official was arrested Tuesday after paper cranes symbolizing peace were found burned at a Nagasaki park commemorating the victims of the atomic bombing of the southwestern Japan city in 1945.
Man arrested for robbing watch shop claims he applied for the 'job' on social networking site
Japan Today - Jun 14
Police in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, say a 26-year-old man who was arrested after robbing a watch store in Kawasaki on Sunday said he applied for the job on a social networking site.
Japan Today - Jun 14
Police in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, say a 26-year-old man who was arrested after robbing a watch store in Kawasaki on Sunday said he applied for the job on a social networking site.
Exposing the men selling videos of sexual violence filmed on public transport
BBC - Jun 12
In "Catching a pervert", the BBC Eye team exposes the men running an online business of sexual assault targeting women across East Asia.
BBC - Jun 12
In "Catching a pervert", the BBC Eye team exposes the men running an online business of sexual assault targeting women across East Asia.
Woman stabbed on Tokyo street; suspect jumps to his death
Japan Today - Jun 11
A 26-year-old woman was stabbed by a man in Tokyo’s Koto Ward late Friday. Police said the suspect, who was in his 30s, died after having apparently jumped from a nearby apartment building where he lived.
Japan Today - Jun 11
A 26-year-old woman was stabbed by a man in Tokyo’s Koto Ward late Friday. Police said the suspect, who was in his 30s, died after having apparently jumped from a nearby apartment building where he lived.
Student dies after barbecue bursts into flames
NOJ - Jun 09
A student of a beauty school in Yanagawa City, Fukuoka Prefecture, has died and three other injured when alcohol was sprinkled onto a barbecue they were gathered around, setting their clothes on fire, TV Asahi reports.
NOJ - Jun 09
A student of a beauty school in Yanagawa City, Fukuoka Prefecture, has died and three other injured when alcohol was sprinkled onto a barbecue they were gathered around, setting their clothes on fire, TV Asahi reports.
Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako mark 30 years of marriage
NHK - Jun 09
Japan's Emperor and Empress mark 30 years of marriage on Friday. They say they are grateful to people for expressing their heartwarming feelings to them.
NHK - Jun 09
Japan's Emperor and Empress mark 30 years of marriage on Friday. They say they are grateful to people for expressing their heartwarming feelings to them.
Three people allegedly put mouths to ice cream server at karaoke shop near Tokyo
NHK - Jun 07
Three 21-year-olds have had papers on them sent to prosecutors for posting online videos of themselves putting their mouths on an ice cream serving machine at a karaoke shop near Tokyo.
NHK - Jun 07
Three 21-year-olds have had papers on them sent to prosecutors for posting online videos of themselves putting their mouths on an ice cream serving machine at a karaoke shop near Tokyo.
4 Chinese arrested by Japan police for smuggling 700 kg drugs
Kyodo - Jun 07
Four Chinese nationals have been arrested on suspicion of smuggling about 700 kilograms of illegal stimulants from the United Arab Emirates, police and customs officials said Wednesday.
Kyodo - Jun 07
Four Chinese nationals have been arrested on suspicion of smuggling about 700 kilograms of illegal stimulants from the United Arab Emirates, police and customs officials said Wednesday.
How to Understand Japanese Women's Tatemae (Flattery)
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Jun 06
Japanese women make good use of tatemae before and during a relationship. Tatemae is a form of flattery used to avoid offending the other person's feelings.
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Jun 06
Japanese women make good use of tatemae before and during a relationship. Tatemae is a form of flattery used to avoid offending the other person's feelings.
Dental clinic and firm sued for botched teeth alignment procedures
NHK - Jun 06
A group of some 150 dental patients across Japan is seeking compensation from a clinic and a firm for botched teeth alignment procedures.
NHK - Jun 06
A group of some 150 dental patients across Japan is seeking compensation from a clinic and a firm for botched teeth alignment procedures.
Osaka transgender LGBTQ rights lawyer gets death threats online
NHK - Jun 06
A transgender lawyer in Osaka working on LGBTQ rights has received death threats online, calling them a hate crime targeting a transgender person.
NHK - Jun 06
A transgender lawyer in Osaka working on LGBTQ rights has received death threats online, calling them a hate crime targeting a transgender person.
Society Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7