Feminists destroy women's rights?

In short, feminists think they have stopped the commodification of sex but they are actually promoting the commodification of sex.

Recently a swimming suit photo session scheduled for Saitama Prefecture had to be canceled due to complaints from a middle-aged feminists who are members of the Japanese Communist Party and now it has sparked a great deal of controversy. Feminist denounce that swimsuit photo session as a commercialization of sex the feminists who are supposed to protect women's rights have a stripped women over their rights to participate in swimsuit photo shoots as professional models.