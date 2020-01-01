Japan's 10-year bond yield dips as BOJ maintains policy

The Bank of Japan maintained its ultra-easy monetary policy on despite stronger-than-expected inflation, as it focuses on supporting a fragile economic recovery amid a sharp slowdown in global growth.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 2.5 basis points (bps) to 0.400%. The 10-year JGB futures reversed course to rise and last traded up 0.26 yen at 148.34.

At the end of the two-day meeting, the central bank also kept intact a pledge to "patiently" sustain massive stimulus to ensure Japan sustainably achieves its 2% inflation target accompanied by wage hikes. ...continue reading