Japan's 10-year bond yield dips as BOJ maintains policy
TOKYO, Jun 16 (Reuters) - Japan's 10-year government bond yield weakened and 10-year futures rose on Friday after the Bank of Japan (BOJ) kept its ultra-loose monetary policy unchanged.
The Bank of Japan maintained its ultra-easy monetary policy on despite stronger-than-expected inflation, as it focuses on supporting a fragile economic recovery amid a sharp slowdown in global growth.
The 10-year JGB yield fell 2.5 basis points (bps) to 0.400%. The 10-year JGB futures reversed course to rise and last traded up 0.26 yen at 148.34.
At the end of the two-day meeting, the central bank also kept intact a pledge to "patiently" sustain massive stimulus to ensure Japan sustainably achieves its 2% inflation target accompanied by wage hikes. ...continue reading
Legal fight over 'Zoom' name tests Japan's trademark system
A legal battle between Zoom, the U.S.-based video conferencing system, and a Japanese audio equipment manufacturer of the same name has turned into a quagmire.
AI developer ABEJA goes public
ABEJA, which develops AI = artificial intelligence, has been listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Growth Market, TV Tokyo reports.
Japan exports grow unexpectedly on solid car sales, global demand still uneven
Japan's exports grew unexpectedly in May on robust car sales, though the rate of expansion slowed to a crawl as inflation and rising interest rates bit into global demand, highlighting a patchy recovery in the world's third-largest economy.
Toyota announces initiative for all-solid state battery as part of electric vehicles plan
Toyota plans to make an all solid-state battery as part of its ambitious plans for battery electric vehicles, the company said Tuesday, amid mounting criticism Japan’s top automaker needs to do more to fight climate change.
Nikkei closes above 33,000 for the first time in 33 years
Japan's benchmark Nikkei gauge surged on Tuesday, closing over 30,000 for the first time in 33 years, led by technology shares on expectations of a flood of investment in chip-related companies.
Japan's Line to quit online brokerage business in deal with Nomura
Japanese messaging app operator Line will withdraw from the online brokerage business that it ran as a joint venture with securities giant Nomura Holdings, the companies announced on Monday, as they battle a low profitability outlook stemming from intense competition.
Hotel rooms filling up again in Japan, but recovery stunted by labor shortages
Occupancy rates at hotels and other accommodations have been making a steady recovery, reaching 55.6% in April according to preliminary Tourism Agency statistics, which marks more than a four-fold increase from the lowest point of the coronavirus pandemic.
Japan GDP expands 0.7% in April on strong exports: JCER
Japan's gross domestic product grew at an annualized 0.7% pace in April, compared with the previous month, on a seasonally adjusted basis, led by strong exports, expanding for the first time since February, according to estimates by the Japan Center for Economic Research.
Serious 'labor shortage' in taxi industry
While Kyoto Station is bustling and many tourists wait for a taxi, a shortage of drivers has left more than 50 vehicles in the taxi company's garage, TV Asahi reports.
Taiwan semiconductor manufacturer TSMC to build second factory in Kumamoto
The world's leading semiconductor manufacturer TSMC headquartered in Taiwan has indicated a policy to build a second factory in Japan's Kumamoto prefecture, TV Asahi reports.
Starting Business in Japan: 5 Things You Must Know
Hello there, entrepreneurs! We, at AJ Marketing, are thrilled to welcome you on this exciting journey towards expanding your business in Japan.
Japan wages rise after labour talks but weak consumption drags on economy
Japan's wages rose in April as major companies lifted pay at the fastest pace in three decades on workers' increased demands for salaries to keep up with inflation, but households' spending remained weak and underlined a patchy economic recovery.
Japan's government aiming for 30 percent female executives at top companies by 2030
The Japanese government announced on Monday a draft policy package for promoting gender equality. It includes a target of having at least 30% female executives at top companies by 2030.
Top 20 Influencer Marketing Agencies in Japan
Influencer marketing is one of the best ways for international brands to enter the Japan market.
Nikkei jumps to 33-year high on U.S. stock surge, robust jobs data
Tokyo stocks closed Monday at 33-year highs as investor sentiment was boosted by a surge in U.S. stocks late last week and robust jobs data for May.
