Japan parliament enacts law to create defense funds pool

The bill cleared the House of Councillors despite attempts by major opposition parties to block it, enabling the government to set aside nontax revenues for multiyear use. The legislation is an integral part of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's plan to spend a combined 43 trillion yen ($305 billion) through fiscal 2027 to bolster defense capabilities.

Under the current plan, the government will secure the necessary funding by selling government assets or tapping surplus funds in some special accounts of the state budget. ...continue reading