Near-naked comedian Tonikaku returns to Japan
TOKYO, Jun 16 (NOJ) - Japanese comedian Tonikaku Akarui Yasumura, who was the first Japanese to advance to the finals of the popular British audition program "Britain's Got Talent", held a press conference at the Foreign Correspondents Club of Japan in Tokyo on Friday.
Tonikaku expressed his desire to expand into the world, saying, "I want to do it in cold places like Broadway, the North Pole, and the South Pole."
New beetle species discovered in Japan’s subtropical forests
A new weevil species was discovered in Japan’s pristine subtropical forests on Ishigaki Island and Yanbaru National Park in Okinawa.
Japanese comedian Tonikaku Akarui Yasumura, who was the first Japanese to advance to the finals of the popular British audition program "Britain's Got Talent", held a press conference at the Foreign Correspondents Club of Japan in Tokyo on Friday.
Bullet train operators to allow online seat reservations 1 year in advance
The operators of three Shinkansen bullet train lines say they will allow online bookings up to one year in advance starting this year.
Tennis: Miyu Kato's appeal to restore prize money, ranking points rejected
French Open mixed doubles champion Miyu Kato said Thursday an appeal to have her prize money and tour points reinstated was rejected by tournament organizers following a controversial incident in which she was defaulted for accidentally hitting a ball kid with a ball.
Japan parliament enacts law to create defense funds pool
Japan's parliament on Friday enacted a law to create a pool of funds to cover part of a substantial increase in defense spending to protect the country against security threats from its neighbors.
Japan's 10-year bond yield dips as BOJ maintains policy
Japan's 10-year government bond yield weakened and 10-year futures rose on Friday after the Bank of Japan (BOJ) kept its ultra-loose monetary policy unchanged.
Premium Hokkaido watermelon fetches $5,000 in season's first auction
Farmers in northern Japan have put premium watermelons up for the season's first auctions, with one of them selling for 700,000 yen, or around 5,000 dollars.
Feminists destroy women's rights?
In short, feminists think they have stopped the commodification of sex but they are actually promoting the commodification of sex.
Kura Sushi seeks to taste success in China with 100-store target
Conveyor-belt sushi chain Kura Sushi opened its first mainland China location Thursday in Shanghai, aiming to have 100 outlets in the world's second-largest economy by 2033 as locals resume dining out after long COVID shutdowns.
Two North Korean ballistic missiles likely fell in Japan's EEZ
Japan's Defense Ministry says North Korea has launched two ballistic missiles that may have dropped in the country's exclusive economic zone, or EEZ, in the Sea of Japan.
Legal fight over 'Zoom' name tests Japan's trademark system
A legal battle between Zoom, the U.S.-based video conferencing system, and a Japanese audio equipment manufacturer of the same name has turned into a quagmire.
Japan to pay for half of $100m generative AI supercomputer
The Japanese government will cover half the cost of a new supercomputer being built in Hokkaido, which alone will triple the nation's processing capabilities for developing generative artificial intelligence.
Kishida says he will not call a snap election, ending weeks of speculation
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced Thursday that he will not dissolve the Lower House for a snap election during the current parliamentary session, ending months of speculation on whether he would call an election while his approval ratings are relatively high.
Japan lawmakers advance controversial LGBTQ bill
Japan’s lower house on Tuesday approved proposed legislation aimed at “promoting understanding” of LGBTQ issues but campaigners criticised the bill for its watered-down language.
AI developer ABEJA goes public
ABEJA, which develops AI = artificial intelligence, has been listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Growth Market, TV Tokyo reports.
Tokyo warns against use of AI for summer homework
Tokyo's board of education has issued a notice asking school officials to warn students against becoming dependent on generative AI when doing homework over the summer vacation.
