Japan emperor to meet with President Widodo on June 19

"Empress Masako will accompany Japanese Emperor Naruhito on his visit to the Bogor Presidential Palace to meet with President Joko Widodo and First Lady Iriana," deputy for protocol, press, and media at the Presidential Secretariat, Bey Machmudin, told journalists in Jakarta on Saturday.

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako landed at Soekarno Hatta International, Tangerang, Banten, around 4:20 p.m. WIB (Western Indonesian Standard Time) on Saturday for a state visit to Indonesia.

The emperor is also scheduled to visit a number of places such as Lebak Bulus MRT (Mass Rapid Transit) Depo, Pluit Reservoir Pumping Station, and Borobudur Temple in Magelang, Central Java.