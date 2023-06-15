Ninety percent of fathers feel 'Mother's Day disparity'
「父の日」調査で切ない実態…「母の日と格差」が9割
TOKYO, Jun 18 (NOJ) - Today is "Father's Day" in Japan, but a private survey found that 90 percent of fathers feel "disparity with Mother's Day".
When LINE surveyed men aged 45 and over who received gifts on Father's Day, 90% answered that they felt a disparity between Mother's Day and Father's Day.
On the other hand, nearly 70% of people said they were looking forward to Father's Day.
When people in their 20s and 30s were asked about gifts for Mother's Day and Father's Day this year, about 80 percent answered that they would give gifts for Mother's Day, but only 60 percent for Father's Day, TV Asahi reports.
Jun 18 (ANNnewsCH) - 18日は「父の日」ですが、お父さんの9割が「母の日との格差」を感じていることが民間の調査で分かりました。 ...continue reading
NOJ - Jun 18
NOJ - Jun 18
Man weeding Saitama riverbed dies from bee sting
A man in his 50s died after being stung by a bee while weeding a riverbed in Saitama, TV Asashi reports.
LGBT fashion show on Osaka train
A fashion show was held in a train in Osaka on Saturday to promote the understanding of sexual minorities.
Harry Potter theme park opens!
The world's biggest indoor Harry Potter theme park is now officially open in Tokyo.
Japan emperor to meet with President Widodo on June 19
The Emperor of Japan, Hironomiya Naruhito, and Empress Masako Owada will meet President Joko Widodo on Monday at the Presidential Palace in Bogor, West Java, during their inaugural visit to Indonesia.
Japan bullet train hauls freight, prepares for trucker shortage
East Japan Railway is offering its bullet trains to haul large quantities of goods long distances, coming to the aid of a logistics industry scrambling ahead of a legal change regarding truckers' overtime.
Japan not on U.S. currency watch list for 1st time since 2016
The U.S. Treasury Department has removed Japan from a list of major trading partners that it monitors for potentially unfair foreign exchange practices for the first time since 2016, when the current format of designation began.
Weather officials forecast hot weather across Japan, warn of heatstroke
Sweltering weather prevailed across western and eastern Japan on Friday with temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius in many parts.
Astronaut Yui Kimiya chosen for 2nd stay at space station
Japan's space agency has nominated its astronaut Yui Kimiya for his second stay in the International Space Station. The trip is likely to take place around 2024.
Japan raises age of sexual consent from 13 to 16 after public outrage
Japan's parliament has raised the age of sexual consent to 16 from 13, a limit that had remained unchanged for more than a century and was among the world's lowest, amid calls for greater protection of children and women.
Japan law will require Apple to allow alternate iPhone app stores
The Japanese government is introducing laws that will require Apple to allow users nationwide to download apps outside their official app stores.
New beetle species discovered in Japan’s subtropical forests
A new weevil species was discovered in Japan’s pristine subtropical forests on Ishigaki Island and Yanbaru National Park in Okinawa.
Near-naked comedian Tonikaku returns to Japan
Japanese comedian Tonikaku Akarui Yasumura, who was the first Japanese to advance to the finals of the popular British audition program "Britain's Got Talent", held a press conference at the Foreign Correspondents Club of Japan in Tokyo on Friday.
Bullet train operators to allow online seat reservations 1 year in advance
The operators of three Shinkansen bullet train lines say they will allow online bookings up to one year in advance starting this year.
Tennis: Miyu Kato's appeal to restore prize money, ranking points rejected
French Open mixed doubles champion Miyu Kato said Thursday an appeal to have her prize money and tour points reinstated was rejected by tournament organizers following a controversial incident in which she was defaulted for accidentally hitting a ball kid with a ball.
Japan parliament enacts law to create defense funds pool
Japan's parliament on Friday enacted a law to create a pool of funds to cover part of a substantial increase in defense spending to protect the country against security threats from its neighbors.
