Ninety percent of fathers feel 'Mother's Day disparity'

When LINE surveyed men aged 45 and over who received gifts on Father's Day, 90% answered that they felt a disparity between Mother's Day and Father's Day.

On the other hand, nearly 70% of people said they were looking forward to Father's Day.

When people in their 20s and 30s were asked about gifts for Mother's Day and Father's Day this year, about 80 percent answered that they would give gifts for Mother's Day, but only 60 percent for Father's Day, TV Asahi reports.