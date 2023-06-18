5 dead after bus collides with truck in Hokkaido

Following the crash at around 11:55 a.m. on a slow curve on Route 5 in Yakumo in southern Hokkaido, the male drivers of both vehicles were confirmed dead, along with three on board the bus. Twelve other passengers were taken to the hospital.

The bus left Sapporo earlier in the morning, heading southward to Hakodate with 15 passengers on board at the time of the accident, according to the bus operator, Hokuto Kotsu Inc.

The front part of the truck was smashed, and the area around the driver's seat of the bus was also heavily damaged, including its dashboard camera. ...continue reading