5 dead after bus collides with truck in Hokkaido

バスと衝突で5人死亡 トラック対向車線にはみ出しか

HOKKAIDO, Jun 19 (Japan Today) - Five people died Sunday in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck in Hokkaido, which police believe occurred after the 4-ton truck strayed into oncoming traffic.

Following the crash at around 11:55 a.m. on a slow curve on Route 5 in Yakumo in southern Hokkaido, the male drivers of both vehicles were confirmed dead, along with three on board the bus. Twelve other passengers were taken to the hospital.

The bus left Sapporo earlier in the morning, heading southward to Hakodate with 15 passengers on board at the time of the accident, according to the bus operator, Hokuto Kotsu Inc.

The front part of the truck was smashed, and the area around the driver's seat of the bus was also heavily damaged, including its dashboard camera. ...continue reading

Jun 19 (ANNnewsCH) - 北海道八雲町で高速バスとトラックが正面衝突し、5人が死亡しました。警察はトラックが対向車線にはみ出したのが原因とみて調べを進めています。  ...continue reading

