Why surging Tokyo flat prices are unlikely to herald a new Japan asset price bubble

To this day, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) persists with the ultra-loose monetary policy introduced a decade ago to banish deflation and lift growth, even though a gauge of consumer prices – which excludes the impact from energy and fresh food – reached 4.1 per cent in April, its highest since 1981.

For the BOJ, premature policy tightening could jeopardise years of painstaking efforts to get prices to rise. There is still plenty of evidence of the lasting effects of stagnation. Even after Japanese firms agreed on the biggest wage increase in decades, real wages fell 3 per cent in April, perpetuating the decline in real spending power.

In another sign Japan has yet to fully recover from the bursting of its asset bubble, the Nikkei 225 is still about 15 per cent below its 1989 peak. This is even after having surged 20 per cent since early April.

Yet, in one crucial yet overlooked corner of the market, inflation has roared back. In February, the average asking price of a 70-square-metre (754 square feet) second-hand flat in Tokyo's 23 wards hit a record high of nearly 70 million yen (US$492,000), exceeding its level at the top of the bubble.