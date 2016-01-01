Why surging Tokyo flat prices are unlikely to herald a new Japan asset price bubble
To this day, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) persists with the ultra-loose monetary policy introduced a decade ago to banish deflation and lift growth, even though a gauge of consumer prices – which excludes the impact from energy and fresh food – reached 4.1 per cent in April, its highest since 1981.
For the BOJ, premature policy tightening could jeopardise years of painstaking efforts to get prices to rise. There is still plenty of evidence of the lasting effects of stagnation. Even after Japanese firms agreed on the biggest wage increase in decades, real wages fell 3 per cent in April, perpetuating the decline in real spending power.
In another sign Japan has yet to fully recover from the bursting of its asset bubble, the Nikkei 225 is still about 15 per cent below its 1989 peak. This is even after having surged 20 per cent since early April.
Yet, in one crucial yet overlooked corner of the market, inflation has roared back. In February, the average asking price of a 70-square-metre (754 square feet) second-hand flat in Tokyo’s 23 wards hit a record high of nearly 70 million yen (US$492,000), exceeding its level at the top of the bubble. ...continue reading
This year's "World Competitiveness Ranking", which evaluates the business environment of each country, was announced Tuesday morning, with Japan ranked 35th, the lowest ever.
The Japanese operator of McDonald's restaurants said on Monday it would raise prices at 184 city centre branches, equivalent to about 6 percent of its 3,000 stores, to help absorb higher rents and labour costs.
Japan Post Holdings Co and Yamato Holdings Co said Monday they will collaborate in the direct mail and small package businesses to deal with logistics shortages and increase their operations' efficiency.
A look into the peculiar relationship forming between the European Central Bank, and the Bank of Japan, in which the ECB calls the BOJ policy normalization a major risk to global bond markets in its official financial stability report - a rare commentary made against a fellow major central bank peer.
Hugh Selby-Smith of Talaria Asset Management says "that's not why we invest but clearly we're seeing fund flows into Japan at [a] rate that we haven't really seen over the last 15 years."
The bursting of Japan’s asset bubble in the early 1990s was one of the most consequential financial shocks suffered by a major economy. Not only did it consign the country to decades of little to no growth, it entrenched a deflationary mindset among consumers and businesses that has proved difficult to break.
Wages are rising in Japan more than they have in decades, at least for some workers. But so are prices, leaving many people feeling they must scrimp more than ever.
Berkshire Hathaway on Monday said its wholly-owned subsidiary National Indemnity Company has increased its stake in five Japanese trading firms to average more than 8.5%.
Uber aims to have all taxis worldwide registered on its app by 2025. But a man known as the ‘Taxi Prince’ is throwing off those plans.
East Japan Railway is offering its bullet trains to haul large quantities of goods long distances, coming to the aid of a logistics industry scrambling ahead of a legal change regarding truckers' overtime.
The U.S. Treasury Department has removed Japan from a list of major trading partners that it monitors for potentially unfair foreign exchange practices for the first time since 2016, when the current format of designation began.
The Japanese government is introducing laws that will require Apple to allow users nationwide to download apps outside their official app stores.
Japan's 10-year government bond yield weakened and 10-year futures rose on Friday after the Bank of Japan (BOJ) kept its ultra-loose monetary policy unchanged.
A legal battle between Zoom, the U.S.-based video conferencing system, and a Japanese audio equipment manufacturer of the same name has turned into a quagmire.
ABEJA, which develops AI = artificial intelligence, has been listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Growth Market, TV Tokyo reports.
Japan's exports grew unexpectedly in May on robust car sales, though the rate of expansion slowed to a crawl as inflation and rising interest rates bit into global demand, highlighting a patchy recovery in the world's third-largest economy.