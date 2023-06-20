WTO report upholds Japan claims on China's steel duties

The World Trade Organization has upheld Japan's claim that anti-dumping duties by China on its stainless-steel products violate WTO rules. The international body recommends that Beijing take corrective steps.

A report released on Monday by a WTO panel backs many of Japan's positions.

It said it is inappropriate for China to impose blanket duties on multiple stainless-steel products.

The document adds that Beijing should bring its anti-dumping measures into conformity with the WTO agreement.

The Chinese government has been placing extra duties of up to 29 percent on stainless-steel products from Japan since July 2019. They are used in everything from cars and ships to household appliances. ...continue reading