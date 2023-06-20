Japan industry group to promote AI, copyright protection

Developers of artificial intelligence and those concerned with the technology in Japan have launched an organization to promote the use of image generative AI in a way that will not infringe copyrights.

About 20 people, including AI developers, company officials, university researchers, and lawyers have formed the Japan Image Generative AI Consortium, or JIGAC.

The organization is headed by Mochizuki Ippei, who works for a stock image company.

Mochizuki said on Tuesday that JIGAC aims to concurrently realize the protection of copyrights and the development of technologies. He said the organization wants to push Japan's AI technology to global levels.

JIGAC plans to study a system in which copyright holders can express their intention of whether or not to allow AI to use their data, and a framework in which data providers will gain appropriate compensation. ...continue reading