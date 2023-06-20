3-month forecast sees heavy rains, extreme heat across much of Japan

On Tuesday, the Japan Meteorological Agency released its three-month forecast through September.

Agency officials say a high over the Pacific to the country's south will extend further west than usual, causing warm and humid air to flow from Japan's west to its east.

The latest information led the agency to revise its July forecast released last month.

Officials now expect "average or above average" rainfall across wide areas, instead of just "average."

They expect mostly average rainfall next month throughout the country's north, as well as in the southwest region of Okinawa and Amami.

Japan's rainy season normally lasts until late July in most regions.

The officials expect mostly average rainfall across the country in August and September. ...continue reading