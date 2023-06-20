More than 60 percent of companies thinking 'generative AI'

Out of 1,380 companies surveyed by Teikoku Databank, more than 60 percent said that they are were considering using or introducing AI into their business.

Among them, 9.1 percent are already using it, and 14.2 percent are specifically considering its introduction.

The remaining 37.8 percent answered that they would consider it, but "don't know how to use it."

Some respondents voiced concerns about the accuracy of information and the risk of information leakage, TV Asahi reports.