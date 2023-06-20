More than 60 percent of companies thinking 'generative AI'
「生成AI」活用・検討企業が6割超
TOKYO, Jun 21 (News On Japan) - A recent survey has found that more than 60 percent of companies are considering using or introducing generative AI (artificial intelligence), driven by the boom of "Chat GPT".
Out of 1,380 companies surveyed by Teikoku Databank, more than 60 percent said that they are were considering using or introducing AI into their business.
Among them, 9.1 percent are already using it, and 14.2 percent are specifically considering its introduction.
The remaining 37.8 percent answered that they would consider it, but "don't know how to use it."
Some respondents voiced concerns about the accuracy of information and the risk of information leakage, TV Asahi reports.
3-month forecast sees heavy rains, extreme heat across much of Japan
Japanese weather officials are warning of possible heavy rains and extreme heat in western and eastern parts of the country from July through September.
Japan industry group to promote AI, copyright protection
Developers of artificial intelligence and those concerned with the technology in Japan have launched an organization to promote the use of image generative AI in a way that will not infringe copyrights.
Japan slips in world gender equality rankings
Japan has fallen in the global gender equality rankings, mainly because men have more opportunities than women in the fields of economy and politics.
Couple convicted of 2021 murder of Tokyo high school girl
The Tokyo District Court on Tuesday convicted a married couple of the 2021 murder of an 18-year-old high school girl in Yamanashi Prefecture.
Ghosn files $1 billion lawsuit in Lebanon against Nissan over his imprisonment in Japan
Auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn has filed a $1 billion lawsuit against Nissan and about a dozen individuals in Beirut over his imprisonment in Japan and what he says is misinformation spread against him, Lebanese officials said Tuesday.
WTO report upholds Japan claims on China's steel duties
The World Trade Organization has upheld Japan's claim that anti-dumping duties by China on its stainless-steel products violate WTO rules. The international body recommends that Beijing take corrective steps.
How Japan is illuminating the path of blockchain's future
Japan, renowned for its technological finesse and gaming heritage, was once an unrivaled leader in the global technology arena. Now, Japan's burgeoning Web3 market shines as a beacon of hope.
Japan’s crypto exchanges are pushing for looser margin trading rules to help the sector grow
Japan's crypto exchanges are pushing for a relaxation of curbs on margin trading, unbowed by last year’s global digital-asset market crash.
Japan drops to 35th in World Competitiveness Ranking, lowest ever
This year's "World Competitiveness Ranking", which evaluates the business environment of each country, was announced Tuesday morning, with Japan ranked 35th, the lowest ever.
McDonald's Japan hikes prices in city centres as costs bite
The Japanese operator of McDonald's restaurants said on Monday it would raise prices at 184 city centre branches, equivalent to about 6 percent of its 3,000 stores, to help absorb higher rents and labour costs.
Japan Post, Yamato to tie up to address delivery driver shortage
Japan Post Holdings Co and Yamato Holdings Co said Monday they will collaborate in the direct mail and small package businesses to deal with logistics shortages and increase their operations' efficiency.
Japan's emperor meets with Indonesian president on his first official foreign trip as monarch
Japanese Emperor Naruhito met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Monday during his first official foreign trip since ascending the Chrysanthemum Throne in 2019.
Why surging Tokyo flat prices are unlikely to herald a new Japan asset price bubble
The bursting of Japan’s asset bubble in the early 1990s was one of the most consequential financial shocks suffered by a major economy. Not only did it consign the country to decades of little to no growth, it entrenched a deflationary mindset among consumers and businesses that has proved difficult to break.
U.S. military drag show ban reverberates far away in Japan
The LGBTQ community at U.S. military bases located throughout Japan has been rocked by the ban on drag shows at military bases implemented by the U.S. government at the start of Pride month, on June 1, with the decision coming as a disappointment to those who were gearing up for celebrations this month.
Wages are finally rising in Japan, as inflation eats away at consumer gains
Wages are rising in Japan more than they have in decades, at least for some workers. But so are prices, leaving many people feeling they must scrimp more than ever.
